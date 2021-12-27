Police arrest Chevette driver who caused an accident with Camaro in Ribeirão das Neves – Horizontes

Did you see the video of the accident involving a Chevette that flew over Camaro in Ribeirão das Neves? Watch. pic.twitter.com/feoX04Ekzu — Jornal Hoje em Dia (@jornalhojeemdia) December 26, 2021

The Civil Police arrested this Sunday (26) the driver who lost control of a Chevette and fell into a Camaro, causing an accident with another six cars. The raid took place this Saturday afternoon (25), on Avenida Dionísio Gomes, in Ribeirão das Neves, in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte.

According to police, the driver had used alcoholic beverages. He was driving on the street above the avenue and lost control of the car. Unable to make a turn to stay on the road, he ended up jumping over the Camaro.

The driver of the sports car was unconscious, and the car went out of control, hitting the other vehicles. In all, nine people were injured.

By note, the Civil Police informed that the man was taken to the prison system. The agency said that it ratified the arrest in flagrante delicto for “driving a motor vehicle with altered psychomotor capacity due to the influence of alcohol or other psychoactive substance that determines dependence”.

