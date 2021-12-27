Police investigates how young man invaded castle to ‘assassinate’ Queen Elizabeth 2nd at Christmas | World

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago

UK police are investigating a video of a man who was found with a crossbow (a bow that shoots arrows and is triggered by a trigger) at Windsor Castle on Christmas Day.

The recording, taken by the British newspaper “The Sun”, shows a masked person in a hood holding the gun.

UK police arrest a man for breaking into Windsor Castle, where Queen Elizabeth spends Christmas this Saturday (25). — Photo: AP /Alastair Grant

The man appears talking to the camera saying he wanted to “assassinate the queen” on a mission of “revenge”.

Scotland Yard confirmed that detectives were “evaluating the content of a video” after the arrest of a 19-year-old young man from Southampton.

The police spokesman declined to comment on the identity of the person in the video.

Buckingham Palace also declined to comment.

A 19-year-old suspect was referred to a psychiatric hospital after being found in the castle.

Changing of the Guard at Windsor, one of the official residences of Queen Elizabeth II, 22 July 2021 — Photo: Twitter/British Royal Family

He was arrested at around 8:30 am (5:30 am EDT) on Christmas Day and initially detained on suspicion of violating or invading a protected location and in possession of an offensive weapon.

Queen Elizabeth II was at Windsor Castle for Christmas where she celebrated the date with Prince Charles and his wife Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall as well as their youngest son Prince Edward the Earl of Wessex and his wife Sophie , the Countess of Wessex.

