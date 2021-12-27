PP News FB | Anatel publishes list of cell phones compatible with 5G; check if your device is adapted

Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency) published last Wednesday (22) a list of 49 cell phone models compatible with the 5G network and approved by the Agency. The network is expected to start operating by the end of the 1st half of 2022 in Brazilian capitals.

In a note, Anatel informed that the customer can confirm if the device is suitable for the network through an approval seal located in the equipment manual, but can also consult the operator about the product’s compatibility.

“The certification and approval guarantee the consumer the acquisition and use of telecommunications products that respect quality and safety standards, in addition to meeting the technical functionalities regulated by Anatel”, informed the Agency.

See the full list:

apple

iPhone 12;

iPhone 12 Mini, Pro and Pro Max;

iPhone 13;

iphone 13 Mini, Pro and Pro Max;

Samsung

Galaxy A32 5G;

Galaxy A52 5G;

Galaxy A52s 5G;

Galaxy M52;

Galaxy Note 20 5G;

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G;

Galaxy S21;

Galaxy S21 FE;

Galaxy S21 Ultra;

Galaxy S21+;

Galaxy Z Flip 3;

Galaxy Z Fold 2;

Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Xiaomi

Mi 10T;

Mi 10T Pro;

Mi 11;

Well F3;

Well M3 Pro;

Redmi Note 10 5G;

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE.

Motorola

Moto G 5G;

Moto G 5G Plus;

Moto G100;

Moto G200;

Moto G50 5G;

Moto G71;

Motorola Edge;

Motorola Edge 20;

Motorola Edge 20 Lite;

Motorola Edge 20 Pro.

Nokia

asus

ROG Phone 3;

ROG Phone 5;

ROG Phone 5s;

Zenfone 7;

Zenfone 8;

Zenfone 8 Flip;

realme

Realme 7 5G;

Realme 8 5G;

Realme GT Master Edition.

TCL

For now, only products approved by the Agency can use 5G.

5G Auction

The auction for the concession of 5G bands was carried out by Anatel in November this year. On the day, the Agency announced batches divided into national and regional, in four frequency bands: 700MHz; 2.3 GHz; 3.5 GHz and 26 GHz.

To participate, companies had to meet all the requirements set out in the notice.

On December 7, the federal government and ten companies that won the auction signed radio frequency contracts for the use of the technology in Brazil. The Minister of Communications, Fábio Faria, said that R$47 billion in investments, R$42 billion for the sector and R$5 billion transferred to the Ministry of Economy.

The minister also believes that by July 2022, the capitals of the country’s 27 federative units will already have the 5G offer.

*With information from Fabrício Julião, from CNN Brasil Business



