Premier League averages more than 4 goals per game in Boxing Day – 12/26/2021 – Sport

The traditional Premier League round played every year on December 26th, called Boxing Day, registered an impressive average of 4.6 goals per game this Sunday (26).

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City played the leading role in the hail of balls. The team went to open 4-0 against Leicester in just 25 minutes of play.

Playing at home, however, the Premier League leaders took a fright when the visitors scored three goals in ten minutes at the start of the second stage. But City regained control of the game and scored twice more, to close the score 6-3.

Arsenal, who scored 5-0 at Norwich City, playing away from home, also thrashed in this Sunday’s round. Chelsea, who trailed behind on the scoreboard against Aston Villa, turned the match and ended the match 3-1 – the Italian-Brazilian Jorginho scored two, both with a penalty.

In total, there were 28 goals distributed over the six matches played in the round.

That’s because Boxing Day had three games postponed due to the outbreak of coronavirus in English football and in the country: Liverpool vs Leeds, Wolverhampton vs Watford and Burnley vs Everton.

Manchester United takes the field this Monday (27) to close the round, against Newcastle.

See Boxing Day results