President of Ceará reveals polls for cast players; see names – Play

THE Ceará ended the 2021 season with the valued cast. with vacancy in South American Cup for the second year in a row, Grandpa’s board received several market surveys and analyzed the situations of the squad, despite having only sold the attacker. Rick.

The information was confirmed by president alvinegro Robinson de Castro. “There are always surveys by Cleber, Fernando Sobral, Bruno (Pacheco) and Mendoza. There are the discomforts that are when they call the player and offer worlds. I know that a certain citizen did this and wants me to expose it in the media. That’s not cool. We have to measure the value of athletes”, he explained in an exclusive interview to the program Jogada 2º Tempo, from Radio Verdinha.

Among the athletes’ situations, forward Cléber was offered a loan from a Middle Eastern team. The defensive midfielder Fernando Sobral is one of the targets of Rogerio Ceni at the São Paulo. Robinson reiterated that any negotiation would require a replacement for coach Tiago Nunes in 2022.

“We have to be able to supply some output, I hope there isn’t, but it can happen and we’ll have to look for it. Replacement is difficult, the market is very restricted”, completed the leader.

So far, Ceará has announced the signing of the right flank Michel Macedo and the steering wheel Richardson. THE Northeast Diary found that the team is right with the striker Iury Castilho, which was at the CSA, in addition to negotiating with the steering wheel Richard, from Corinthians.

