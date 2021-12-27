President of Cruzeiro reveals debt of R$ 30 million for Rodriguinho, now at Bahia

The president of Cruzeiro, Sérgio Rodrigues, in an interview with the Máfia Azul channel, the main celestial organization, revealed two outstanding debts that add up to R$50 million. Cruzeiro SAF, controlled by Ronaldo Fenômeno, will need to pay BRL 20 million at FIFA to overturn the ban on player registration (transfer ban) and another BRL 30 million in debt with the Pyramids, from Egypt, by midfielder Rodriguinho, today at Bahia.

“For example, BRL 20 million in transfer bans that we are, he (Ronaldo) is going to pay. In theory, this is the association’s debt, but if you don’t pay, there’s no football. Next year we’ll have again a large one, by Rodriguinho, which was bought and once again not paid. Unless I’m mistaken, it’s more than R$ 30 million from Rodriguinho”, revealed the president.

Regarding Rodriguinho’s situation, the Minas Gerais club failed to pay four installments of 500,000 dollars, plus a installment of 1 million dollars, and ended up suffering a partial conviction in FIFA and would have to pay 3 million dollars (BRL 17 million, at the current price). Fox also received a fine of 300 thousand dollars (BRL 1.7 million).