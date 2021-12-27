Produced, Rafa Justus chooses luxurious lace dress for her sister’s christening

Estilosa, daughter of Ticiane Pinheiro, was baptized as Manu Tralli with a careful production; Look

very cute, the beautiful Rafa Justus stole the show by appearing with a neat look for her little sister’s christening, Manu Tralli. She shared the look she chose for the moment on social media. The photos were published this Sunday afternoon (26).

In a white lace dress and pale lipstick, the eldest of Titian Pine enchanted the followers. “A very special day! The Manu who took the last photo”, she assured.

In the comments, the young woman won many praise from followers.

Earlier, the family appeared together in photos of the ceremony. Manu Trallishe also appeared wearing a white dress, as the costume dictates. Dad couldn’t even hold back the emotion and went to tears.

“Good morning, guys! Today is a very special day, baptized by Manu. And it’s just for the family and then Giovana is here, fixing my face. In a little while it’s going to be the christening, I’m very happy, um very special day. Manu is two and a half years old, I wanted to have her baptized for a while. But as there was this pandemic, we ended up postponing it, and today this very special day arrived”, said.

On the social networks, Helô Pinheiro, mother of the presenter, also published enchanting moments of the moment she receives the sacrament. “Today a day blessed by Father Michelino in carrying out the baptism of our granddaughter Manu who received grace full of grace”, joked grandma.

