Prohibited in Free Fire: check six actions not to do in game | Battle Royale

Free Fire Battlegrounds is a great success in Brazil and worldwide. Garena’s Battle Royale, available for Android and iPhone (iOS) devices, requires signing the Terms of Use to start playing, bringing a series of rules that the player must comply with. Among them are requirements such as not using hacks and not being toxic with other users, which can lead to bans and even loss of account, depending on the case. Next, check out six prohibited actions in Free Fire and the punishments foreseen for each one of them.

Any software that is not owned by Garena or distributed by Garena is considered a hack. In this case, the player is modifying the game or using a modified version of it, having access to functions not available in the official version of the game. In this case, the punishment is the immediate ban from the account, if the cheating is confirmed. Garena has a zero tolerance policy for hackers.

Bugs are viewed similarly to hacks as they are illegal ways to gain an advantage over other players. An example would be taking advantage of a mistake that allows the player to hide inside a wall, avoiding being hit. If the player finds a bug, the guideline is not to take advantage of it and always report it to Garena. Otherwise, the user runs the risk of permanently losing his account.

One of the biggest problems in online gaming is the toxic behavior of some players. Threats, harassment and offenses of a social, racial, ethnic, religious and sexual nature directed at users and users are united in this category. Players who insist on this misconduct may receive a suspension of between three days and one month in duration.

The player may also have issues with improper refunds. The practice consists of making a purchase in which the diamonds enter the account, but end up not being paid due to the cancellation of the purchase. Thus, the player generates debt with Garena, which can suspend the account. To recover, it is necessary to contact the developer’s support to resolve the issue.

Sharing your Free Fire account ID and password is a serious infraction. Accounts in the game are personal and non-transferable, and through the Terms of Use, Garena is exempt from any loss or damage arising from this practice. Account sharing on Free Fire can result in a ban, which works as an initiative to combat account selling and elojob, when one person plays on another’s account to raise rank in competitive mode.

