PSG settles with Real Sociedad and will lend Rafinha, says newspaper

The French club has already agreed with Real Sociedad on the loan of the 28-year-old midfielder. Official announcement is for details

the midfielder of Paris Saint-Germain Rafinha Alcantara is on its way to a new club for 2022. According to information from the Spanish newspaper “Sport”, the French club has already everything in place to lend it until the end of the current European season to real society.

Right now, all that’s left is for the two clubs to send the necessary documentation and still some bureaucratic issues for Rafinha to be officially announced by the Basque Country team. Once he has the “ok”, the Brazilian will travel to Spain to undergo medical exams, sign a contract and finally be made official.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

The player’s loan contract will be valid until June 30, 2022 and there will be no purchase clause, either mandatory or optional, in the bond.

With no space at PSG, with whom he still has a contract until June 30, 2023, Rafinha has played only five games for the French club this season, three of them as a starter. This is due to the repeated injuries he suffered and also due to the strong competition in the team.

The Brazilian has not played an official match since October 15, in PSG’s 2-1 home victory over the Angers, fur French Championship. In the last five games he was on the bench, he was not even used by the coach Mauricio Pochettino.

Real Sociedad will be the 28-year-old’s third club in Spain. in addition to the Barcelona, the club that revealed him, Rafinha also played on loan at Celtic of Vigo, in the 2013/14 season. Between 2017 and 2018, the Brazilian was also lent by the barça The Inter Milan.