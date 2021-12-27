Rafinha will play for Real Sociedad until the end of the season

According to information from journalist Fabrizio Romano, a specialist in the European transfer market, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) reached an agreement with Real Sociedad for the loan of Brazilian midfielder Rafinha Alcântara.

The Spanish club does not have the option to buy, but will have the player for six months, until the end of the season. Rafinha will go through the medical exams this Monday (27).

The Brazilian is on the list of players confirmed by Leonardo, PSG’s football director, to be sold in order to alleviate the club’s financial deficit and have enough to keep Mbappé in France.