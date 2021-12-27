Rains and actions ease water crisis, but 2022 still requires ‘attention’, say government and ONS | water crisis

The improvement in the level of reservoirs at hydroelectric plants in recent months, with the return of rain, should not be enough to guarantee a worry-free 2022 in the electricity sector.

In the assessment of the Ministry of Mines and Energy and the National Electric System Operator (ONS), the next 12 months will continue to demand attention – and the maintenance of exceptional measures to guarantee energy supply.

“Despite the improvement in the conditions of electric energy service, both for 2021 and the perspectives for 2022, the situation of attention remains and the Electric Sector Monitoring Committee (CMSE) maintains the work of permanent monitoring”, says the ministry in a note.

“All the actions taken are supported by prospective studies prepared by the National Electric System Operator and by the monitoring of other exceptional measures in progress, which are essential to guarantee the safety of service to the National Interconnected System, especially for 2022”, he adds.

For the director-general of ONS, Luiz Carlos Ciocchi, the greatest uncertainty for the next year lies with the rainy season. The rains started on time, in October, and the inflows (amount of water that reaches the hydroelectric plants) are at the historical average, but there is uncertainty about the volume of rain until April, when the dry season starts.

“The rainy season of the basins [hidrográficas] located in the Southeast/Midwest subsystem constitutes the period of greatest forecast uncertainty, considering the great variability observed in the history of precipitation in this region, both in volume and in spatial distribution”, explains Ciocchi.

For this reason, says the director, the year 2022 will remain “demanding attention” and maintenance of some of the emergency measures adopted this year.

“This recovery [dos reservatórios] it will depend not only on the configuration of a relatively good rainy season, but on the evaluation of the maintenance of some flexibility, in addition to the use of [usinas] thermal plants, which allow us to store water”, says the director-general of the ONS.

On the positive side, he points out, there is an expected input of 15 gigawatts of energy from new plants – a value that corresponds to 8% of the country’s installed capacity – and 16 thousand kilometers of new transmission lines – equivalent to 10% of the capacity installed.

Level of hydroelectric plants has recovered slightly in November after rains in recent weeks

Thermoelectric plants will remain on

For the director of the Brazilian Center for Infrastructure (CBIE), Adriano Pires, the thermoelectric plants have to remain on to ensure energy supply for the next year. They are more expensive and more polluting than hydroelectric plants.

“If the government does not want to have greater emotions in 2022, the thermal plants cannot be turned off even now, in the rainy season”, he defends.

“Although in April the plants started operating [hidrelétricas] from Belo Monte, Jirau and Santo Antônio, it is safer to leave at least eight giga, ten gigawatts of thermal plants operating to fill the reservoirs. What is going to be done is to turn off the most expensive thermal plants, at R$ 2 thousand per megawatt/hour”, says the specialist in the electricity sector.

The government limited the activation of thermoelectric plants in December to a maximum of 15,000 average megawatts (MW), including possible energy imports from Uruguay and Argentina. The objective is to reduce the cost of power generation.

Until then, there was no limit and the system operator could activate the amount necessary to guarantee the country’s energy supply.

In August and September, for example, the country generated 19,000 average MW of thermal energy – record values ​​for the historical series, according to the ONS.

You reservoirs of hydroelectric plants in the Southeast/Midwest subsystem — considered the “water tank” of the electricity sector – ended November with volume of 19.7%, according to ONS data.

The numbers are better than those of November 2020, when the observed level was 17.7%. They are also higher than the forecast made in June this year, when the ONS expected to close November with 10.3% of capacity. If confirmed, this prediction would be the worst level in 20 years.

A set of actions and climatic and economic factors led to the partial recovery of the reservoirs, according to the director of the Brazilian Infrastructure Center (CBIE) Adriano Pires:

activation of all available thermal power plants;

import of energy from Argentina and Uruguay;

relaxation of hydraulic restrictions to store more water in reservoirs;

flexibilization of the security systems of the transmission lines, which allowed the transfer of more energy from the Northeast to the Southeast/Midwest and South;

beginning of the rainy season in October and within the historical average;

mild temperatures in the second half, which avoided energy peaks; and

economy grew less than imagined in early 2021.

Despite the improvement, Pires says that the level of the reservoirs is not reassuring and that Brazil will need years to reach full recovery.

“Finishing the year at a level of 20% is not a reassuring number, so in 2022, we will continue to have emotions in the electricity sector. We have to wait to see how this rain will be in the wet season to know if we start the period dry, in April, with adequate levels[ofstorage”saysthespecialist[dearmazenamento”dizoespecialista

For Pires, it is essential that the reservoirs in the Southeast/Midwest subsystem are at least 30% in April so as not to bring energy supply risks.