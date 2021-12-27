Rains in Bahia: celebrities mobilize to help affected regions

RIO – The rains that have hit the state of Bahia since November intensified this weekend, causing the collapse of two dams and the death of another person. With 37 municipalities under water, famous people used social media to ask for help to affected communities. The rains in Bahia have already left 37 flooded cities, more than 15 thousand people out of their homes and 18 dead.

Tragedy:Two dams fail in Bahia due to the rains and the risk of floods raises concerns for riverside populations

Governor Rui Costa says that the priority at the moment is to remove residents from risky areas. He announced logistical support coming from the federal government and other states, such as São Paulo, Maranhão, Minas Gerais and Espírito Santo.





Comedian, singer and digital influencer Whindersson Nunes, who in November this year sent helicopters to transport donations to homeless families, spoke again on his Twitter profile. He plans to auction off items that have marked his career and send the proceeds to indigenous Bahian villages affected by the rains.

In the next few days I’m going to release a website auctioning off some outstanding pieces for my life, the clothes from the first show, the clothes of “what’s the Wi-Fi password”, and also the first guitar I had, and several things. The proceeds go to indigenous villages that suffered from the rains in Bahia — Whindersson (@whindersson) December 26, 2021

Firefighters help homeless family after a storm in Bahia Photo: Disclosure

Who liked the idea and also wanted to send items to be auctioned was the influencer Gessica Kayane, known as Gkay, who volunteered to send looks from the party “Farofa da Gkay”, which gathers celebrities annually, to be sold and have the profits reverted to the communities.

friend, I want to join this ctg, I could see some looks of the farofa, I don’t know, anyway, I want to help too — GKAY (@gessicakayane) December 26, 2021

Singer, actress and presenter Preta Gil published images of cities in Bahia and Minas Gerais that are in critical condition because of the rains, with telephone numbers and bank accounts for donations. In the images gathered on your Twitter profile, there is information about what each city needs the most, such as food, clothing and toiletries.

The South, Extreme South and Southwest of Bahia need us!! #SOSBahia Heavy rains continue leaving homeless there. With this, Liga do Bem and all the city halls of the affected cities are together, in a chain of love to raise funds for the families pic.twitter.com/6YpHCFiA18 — Preta Gil (@PretaGil) December 26, 2021

The singer and ex-BBB Pocah also asked for donations. She spoke with a fan from Itabuna, one of the cities that suffers from the floods, who said that there are approximately 600 homeless people in the city. “I’m looking for information and trying to help but I haven’t found a safe way,” said the artist, who also shared campaigns that receive donations for the affected regions and asked for prayers for the state of Bahia.

Pray for Bahia! It’s a lot of rain, roofless houses, people with nowhere to go, what to wear and eat! Help these families!

According to a fan of mine who lives in Itabuna, there are already more than 600 homeless

I’m looking for information and trying to help but I haven’t found a safe way. — POCAH 💦 (@Pocah) December 26, 2021

Economist and also ex-BBB member Gil do Vigor also went to social networks to ask for help and prayers, disclosing official donation channels in some municipalities. Another ex-BBB who also published about initiatives working to help the homeless was Rafa Kalimann. Look:

The South of Bahia is in need of our prayers and also our help, whether donating or sharing to reach the maximum number of people. At least 19 cities are being affected and 66 remain in a state of emergency. Here are some means of donation. #SOSBahia #SOSsuldabahia pic.twitter.com/cWu3Wg25yC — GIL DO VIGOR (@GilDoVigor) December 26, 2021

They cry out for help and need us. I’ll leave information about one of the institutes that are working to alleviate so much damage. ANY HELP IS WELCOME! pic.twitter.com/9MEWA5t79B — Rafa Kalimann ✨ (@rafakalimann_) December 26, 2021

The state of Bahia suffers from the effects of heavy rains since the end of November, a scenario that only got worse with the arrival of summer. There are 66 cities in emergency situation, at least 37 flooded and, since the beginning of the storms, there have been records of 18 deaths, according to the state Civil Defense, and 286 injured by the floods. Also according to the latest balance sheet, so far there are 4,185 homeless people and 11,260 homeless — that is, they had to leave their homes, but did not request shelter. It is estimated that a population of 400,000 people has already been affected. The superintendent of the folder, Colonel Miguel Filho, admits that the numbers change all the time.