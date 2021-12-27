Recife has 12 free testing points against Covid-19 this week

This week, 12 locations in Recife will be awarded free testing against covid-19. According to the Municipal Health Department (Sesau), the organization’s professionals will be, between Monday (27) and Thursday (30), from 9 am to 4 pm, in points such as health and community care units performing the exams. Each location has the capacity to carry out up to 200 tests. Among the neighborhoods that will receive the action are Madalena, Coelhos, Arruda, Iputinga and Curado.

Anyone can take the test that detects active disease. Just present an identification document. The result is ready in less than 30 minutes. If people with respiratory symptoms are identified and the antigen test is negative, the professionals schedule, through the Home Service, the performance of the RT-PCR, a gold standard test for detecting the active virus. During the action, educational approaches are also made about the importance of the vaccine against covid-19. Anyone who has not received any dose or has not completed the vaccination schedule can schedule, through Conecta Recife, to take the immunizing agent.