Recife has 12 free testing points against Covid-19 this week

Anyone can take the test that detects active disease. Just present an identification document. The result is ready in less than 30 minutes. If people with respiratory symptoms are identified and the antigen test is negative, the professionals schedule, through the Home Service, the performance of the RT-PCR, a gold standard test for detecting the active virus. During the action, educational approaches are also made about the importance of the vaccine against covid-19. Anyone who has not received any dose or has not completed the vaccination schedule can schedule, through Conecta Recife, to take the immunizing agent.
Check the schedule:
MONDAY (27)
USF Rabbits II
Address: Rua Dr. José Mariano, 699, Coelhos
Community Assistance The Commoner
Address: Rua da Constança, 288, Campina do Barreto (Time: 9am to 12pm)
TUESDAY (28)
USF Rabbits II
Address: Rua Dr. José Mariano, 699, Coelhos
USF Stopping Point
Address: Rua Ramiz Galvão, 379, Arruda
Dr. José Dustan Health Unit
Address: Rua Santa Lúcia, 320, Iputinga
USF Planet of the Apes I
Address: Rua 04 de Setembro, 145, Curado
US Bernard Van Leer
Address: Rua Francisco Valpassos, s/n, Brasília Teimosa (Time: 8:30 am to 4 pm)
WEDNESDAY (29)
USF Rabbits II
Address: Rua Dr. José Mariano, 699, Coelhos
Lessa de Andrade Polyclinic
Address: Estrada dos Remédios, 2416, Madalena
US Bernard Van Leer
Address: Rua Francisco Valpassos, s/n, Brasília Teimosa (Time: 8:30 am to 4 pm)
THURSDAY (30)
USF Stopping Point
Address: Rua Ramiz Galvão, 379, Arruda
PAC Heroes of Restoration
Address: Rua Ipojuca, s/n, Areias