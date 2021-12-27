Recife has 12 free testing points against Covid-19 this week

Abhishek Pratap 2 mins ago News Comments Off on Recife has 12 free testing points against Covid-19 this week 0 Views

This week, 12 locations in Recife will be awarded free testing against covid-19. According to the Municipal Health Department (Sesau), the organization’s professionals will be, between Monday (27) and Thursday (30), from 9 am to 4 pm, in points such as health and community care units performing the exams. Each location has the capacity to carry out up to 200 tests. Among the neighborhoods that will receive the action are Madalena, Coelhos, Arruda, Iputinga and Curado.

Anyone can take the test that detects active disease. Just present an identification document. The result is ready in less than 30 minutes. If people with respiratory symptoms are identified and the antigen test is negative, the professionals schedule, through the Home Service, the performance of the RT-PCR, a gold standard test for detecting the active virus. During the action, educational approaches are also made about the importance of the vaccine against covid-19. Anyone who has not received any dose or has not completed the vaccination schedule can schedule, through Conecta Recife, to take the immunizing agent.

So far, 26,185 tests have been applied in 73 locations, with a positivity rate of 5.7% of the total number of people examined. Positive cases are being registered at the Atende em Casa for telemonitoring and identification of the infected person’s contacts. Free testing is part of the TestaPE Program, of the Government of Pernambuco, and aims to reduce the transmission of the disease, based on the detection of new cases. The tests are being applied by mobile health teams in places with high circulation of people – such as public markets, subway stations and municipal schools, for example.
Check the schedule:

MONDAY (27)

USF Rabbits II

Address: Rua Dr. José Mariano, 699, Coelhos

Community Assistance The Commoner

Address: Rua da Constança, 288, Campina do Barreto (Time: 9am to 12pm)

TUESDAY (28)

USF Rabbits II

Address: Rua Dr. José Mariano, 699, Coelhos

USF Stopping Point

Address: Rua Ramiz Galvão, 379, Arruda

Dr. José Dustan Health Unit

Address: Rua Santa Lúcia, 320, Iputinga

USF Planet of the Apes I

Address: Rua 04 de Setembro, 145, Curado

US Bernard Van Leer

Address: Rua Francisco Valpassos, s/n, Brasília Teimosa (Time: 8:30 am to 4 pm)

WEDNESDAY (29)

USF Rabbits II

Address: Rua Dr. José Mariano, 699, Coelhos

Lessa de Andrade Polyclinic

Address: Estrada dos Remédios, 2416, Madalena

US Bernard Van Leer

Address: Rua Francisco Valpassos, s/n, Brasília Teimosa (Time: 8:30 am to 4 pm)

THURSDAY (30)

USF Stopping Point

Address: Rua Ramiz Galvão, 379, Arruda

PAC Heroes of Restoration

Address: Rua Ipojuca, s/n, Areias

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

What can you buy with the R$ 350 million from Mega da Virada – Nacional

(photo: Antonio Cruz/Agncia Brasil) Have you ever imagined starting 2022 with BRL 350 million in …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved