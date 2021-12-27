Recovered from lung injury, Zé Neto cancels shows for sapinho · TV News

After announcing that he was recovered from his lung injury and that he would return to the stage without any change in the schedule, countryman Zé Neto had to go back and cancel the concerts he would do with partner Cristiano between this Sunday (26) and January 9th. According to a statement, oral moniliasis, the popular “thrush” was detected.

“The concerts by the duo Zé Neto & Cristiano from today to January 9th will be canceled due to the detection of oral moniliasis (fungus), caused by the use of corticosteroids, a drug used by the singer in the recent treatment to remedy the foci of ground glass in the lung”, begins the message released by the staff of the pair.

“The singer has already started the new treatment and should be at rest during the aforementioned period. Both Zé Neto and Cristiano are already at home. There is no need for hospitalization in this case, according to Dr. Wandervan Antônio de Azevedo’s private physician .”

Check out the full note:

On Thursday (23), the musician had undergone a battery of tests at the Hospital Sírio-Libanês, in São Paulo, and doctors determined that he has no sequelae from the so-called glass in his lungs. This week, the musician appeared in a video in which he said he feared for his career because of his difficulty breathing and singing.

“The patient José Toscano Martins Neto underwent tests that confirmed the recovery of a previously diagnosed lung injury. The patient completed hospital treatment without any remaining sequelae and was discharged. He is being monitored by the medical teams”, informed the medical bulletin, issued at 5 pm the day before, the TV news had access.

In the statement previously released by the press office, Neto was focusing on glass in the lung. This term is used to designate an alteration that may or may not be of infectious origin. In addition to frequently using e-cigarettes, he also contracted Covid-19 this year.

Although the problem has not been discovered recently, the countryman spoke out after a recording of his circulating on social networks and leaving fans worried.

“Thank you, from the bottom of my heart. In this project, I spoke with Cristiano [dupla sertaneja dele], we bet a lot, we were kind of scared. Everyone knows, it’s no secret, I have a lung problem. I’m treating it, I’m trying, I thought I wasn’t even going to make it,” he reported in the video.