Releases of the week on Netflix; check list with 26 new titles

Only in this last week of the year (27/12 to 01/01/22), 26 new titles will be released in the Netflix catalog. Check out the full list.

Only in this last week of the year, should be released 26 new titles in the Netflix catalog. Remember that the releases will change the year and are scheduled until January 1, 2022. There is great expectation for the premiere of the fourth season of the series “Cobra Kai”. There is still a forecast of several films, series and documentaries.

Among this week’s releases is the reality show “Queer Eye”, which will have its sixth season released on Netflix. In the area of ​​documentary series, the release “Death to 2021″ is a must-see, which is a retrospective of the worst moments of this year with comedy and humor.

For those who want a little drama, Netflix also releases the remake of “Café com Aroma de Mulher”, a Mexican soap opera from the 90s.

Netflix releases for this week

December 27th (Monday)

Intervention (Film/Drama);

Death to 2021 (Series/Documentary);

Neruda (Film);

Our Eternal Summer (Series/Comedy).

December 28th (Tuesday)

Feast of Words: playing with numbers (Children’s Music);

Passage to the Future (Film/Science Fiction);

Straightforward with Alejandra Azcárate (Series/Comedy).

December 29 (Wednesday)

Coffee with A Woman’s Scent (Series/drama);

Anxious People (Police series);

Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer (Documentary series);

The Standups: Season 3 (Series).

December 30th (Thursday)

Kits (Series);

Hilda and the King of the Mountain (Film);

Light the Night Season 1 (Chinese series).

December 31 (Friday)

Stay With Me (Suspense Series);

The Lost Daughter (Film);

Cobra Kai: Season 4 (Series);

Companhia das Seals (Animation Comedy Film);

Queer Eye: Season 6 (Series);

The Envelope (Series);

One Hundred Yilmaz: Diamond Elite Platinum Plus (Stand-Up Comedy);

Tokyo Chaotic (Document Series);

One-Punch Man: Season 2 (Series/Manga).

January 1st (Saturday)

A Silent Place (Film);

Power Rangers: Dino Fury (Series);

Simon: Season 3 (Series).

These are Netflix’s releases for this week that ends on Saturday. Remembering that in the first weeks of 2022 there are already releases planned on the streaming platform.