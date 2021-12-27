remember retired cars in 2021

The year 2021 required a major restructuring in several car manufacturers in Brazil. The Covid-19 pandemic brought changes in the industry, not only in the way vehicles are sold, but also in the strategies of each brand in relation to the products. In this sense, the Brazilian market said goodbye to at least 30 models since January.

In addition to the high dollar and the scarcity of semiconductors, the arrival of new technologies influenced – and a lot – in the purchase of vehicles. In addition, the preference for SUVs is growing, which forced the retirement of many traditional cars. Some veterans like Fiat One and Volkswagen Goal. Others already out of line abroad. And there are still those who sell little or nothing, and have been replaced or will have their offer closed.

See below the models that said goodbye to Brazil in 2021.

Table of Contents Volkswagen

Fiat

Honda

Toyota

Volkswagen

Volkswagen/Disclosure

One of the brands that has been producing cars in the country for the longest time, Volkswagen made some important changes to its national range in 2021. Early in the year, it retired Up!, which, at that time, had only one version. More expensive to produce than the Gol, the hatch has lost its meaning and is no longer sold as in previous years. So, it went out of line.

In October, it was Fox’s turn. The compact hatchback has long been waiting for its well-deserved retirement. With no forecast of gaining a new generation, the model opened space at the São José dos Pinhais plant, in Curitiba, for Volkswagen to expand the production of the SUV T-Cross.

Volkswagen/Disclosure

Now it remains to be seen what the future of Goal and voyage. They are out of line at the end of the year or are still going strong in 2023. If that happens, both will only come with the 1.0 flex engine of 84 hp, and will no longer offer the 1.6 8V flex of up to 104 hp, because of the new Proconve L7 pollutant emission limits.

However, it seems, the pair made on the PQ24 platform is on its way out. Volkswagen has already confirmed that it will replace the Goal with the Polo Track, which will hit stores in 2023 on a more modern version on the MQB basis. However, as we tell here in Car Journal, a pickup truck Saveiro it will continue until at least 2024, when it should gain a new generation.

Finally, Volkswagen discontinued the Volkswagen Tiguan SUV, which underwent a restyled abroad. ”Volkswagen is preparing the launch of the new Tiguan Allspace, with revised design and much more technology, reinforcing the biggest SUV offensive in the Brazilian market. Therefore, the current model is not available for sale”.

Fiat

Fiat/Disclosure

THE Fiat said goodbye to a trio of weight. Among them is the sad end of the one, which occurs at a time when sales are disappointing. Until November 2021, the model sold only 19,420 units. To give you an idea, when the ”Novo Uno” debuted in 2010, with a younger and more urban appeal, its sales together with the old Mille approached 230 thousand units. In addition, it would also be necessary to adapt the model to the new standards of the Proconve L7, but the brand should not invest in change.

Fiat/Disclosure

The next was the double, who was about to turn 20 years old. Like Uno, its license plates were guaranteed by direct sales, but it was no longer worthwhile to keep the model in the market. Finally, the grand siena closes the Fiat ”trio” that used to live thanks to the fleet owners and also says goodbye to the Brazilians.

Honda

THE Honda was another brand that surprised the market with the release of 3 models. What impacted the most was the civic, which was discontinued after 24 years in the market. The decision to stop local production of the sedan is due, above all, to the success of the SUVs. But, it won’t be the complete end of the Civic in Brazil. In 2022, Honda will launch the new generation of the model, which will come imported. In place, therefore, comes the new generation of city ​​sedan, presented that year.

Continues after the ad

Honda/Disclosure

Soon after, the brand said goodbye to one of its darlings: the Honda Fit. The main reason for the farewell is the cost of implementing the next-generation platform, presented in 2019 at the Tokyo Hall. Therefore, the model falls and makes room for a new brand, the city ​​hatch.

Finally, Honda will abandon the project of the successor of the WR-V and invest in a new compact SUV. That’s because, with the advancement of the technological level of the HR-V, the brand fears that an abyss will form between the models. Something, at first, unacceptable in a avid SUV market. Thus, the new SUV that will enter the place will have the platform of the new generation of City.

Toyota

Toyota/Disclosure

In April, the Toyota closed sales of etios in Brazil. The end of the model line, offered with hatch and sedan bodies since 2012, made room for the arrival of the corolla cross, the brand’s first SUV made in Brazil.

However, Etios continued to be made in small volumes at the factory in Sorocaba (SP). That’s because the brand still sells the model in other countries in South America. Therefore, the Etios is alive, although there is no possibility of updating on the horizon. Instead, the Yaris line took over as Toyota’s entry car in Brazil.