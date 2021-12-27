Remember the trajectory of MC Boco, murdered this Sunday in Serrambi, Ipojuca

Detailing the history of brega-funk as a cultural movement is not an easy task. Especially if you are going to remember the culture outside the police news, as was the case with the murder of MC Boco, this Sunday morning (26), at the age of 34. The artist, together with MC Sheldon, was an essential figure in the development of brega-funk as a massive cultural expression in Pernambuco – making the historiography of the genre almost like a biography of his own.

The singer from Pernambuco was born under the name Paulo Roberto Gonçalves Cavalcanti, but pursued an artistic trajectory under the name Boco. He built his artistic history alongside MC Sheldon, starting in 2007, starting the brega-funk movement. A culture that was strengthened by the pioneers MC Leozinho do Recife, Troinha, Shevchenko and Elloco and the duo Metal e Cego.

In a recent interview with JC, MC Sheldon, who celebrated 15 years of career, said that the duo’s peak happened in 2011 with the recording of the DVD at Clube Português, in one of the most expensive spaces in the city. “The Clube Português DVD, in 2011, propelled me to a peak in 2012. We broke a record at the time, as this recording banned Agamenon”, said Sheldon, who went solo from 2014 onwards.

With the recording of the DVD, some hits came out and dominated parties, concerts and walls in the Metropolitan Region of Recife. In 2012, the duo reached its peak, but soon some pressures began due to the popularization of the term “new”, used in the songs that year.

“The spread of the term brand new in brega Recife reverberates the imaginary of sexuality and gender performance (male and female) that inhabits songs and performances in concerts and nightclubs dedicated to this musical segment”, says professor and researcher Thiago Soares in the book “Ninguém é Perfeito ea a Vida é Assim”, one of the main documentations about brega.

One of the songs by Sheldon and Boco was the subject of a request by the Public Ministry of Pernambuco, which asked the Civil Police to open an inquiry to investigate whether this song, in addition to two others by MCs Metal and Cego, to verify if they violated the Statute of Children and Adolescents (ECA).

The survey investigated whether music encouraged sexual activity with teenagers. The Court of Justice of Pernambuco also issued an ordinance prohibiting the entry of minors under 18 years old unaccompanied by their parents or guardians in concerts. “I started quoting the ‘new girls’ in the songs and they started to ban minors from events. I’m banned from singing that song until today. They stopped my shows even in the countryside, the policy was sawn,” said Sheldon.

Separation

The pair broke up in June 2014 when Sheldon posted a statement on his Facebook profile to fans. “This month of June 2014 was the last month of the duo Sheldon and Boco together on the same stage. This decision is the result of a process, mainly internal, after many meetings, today we are very sure of this decision,” the statement said.

“Although separated, we are going to take each one in its own way, emotion and joy”, the note said.

double was not talking

After the news of the death, Sheldon paid tribute to his friend on his Instagram profile. “Boco is gone, Boco is no longer with us. And what makes me sadder is that I couldn’t say how much I loved him, how sorry I was for not talking. We didn’t talk to each other. , but we loved each other,” says Sheldon in a 9-minute video on his Instagram.

During publication, he explains the reasons why they no longer speak. “My DVD rolled at Coudelaria Souza Leão, “Com Amor, Sheldon”, a romantic DVD. Where Boco had nothing to do with romanticism, you know, and he wasn’t invited to the romantic DVD. Then he got this silly intrigue and we’re proud of each other, we were wasting time… I didn’t listen, I didn’t hug, I didn’t forgive,” said the MC.