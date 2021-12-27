Request from Cavani, Suárez with news and more: Corinthians news

Credit: Phil Noble – Pool/Getty Images | Atlético de Madrid/ Disclosure

Aiming to keep Alvinegros informed with the main facts about Corinthians, Torcedores.com returns with a daily summary of news from Timão.

Check out the main news from Timão this Sunday (26):

Cavani Order

“Corinthians made the proposal and Cavani said that they cannot respond until January because they are waiting for Manchester United to define their budget for the next season (…) Cavani passed to Corinthians that they will wait for United, in early 2022, to define the budget because in the last conversations with the English they indicated that they could renew with Cavani depending on the budget, but Corinthians also heard from representatives that Cavani is an expensive player for the English club. They will decide whether to keep him in the club or not. Until this is passed on to Cavani, he’s going to take a back seat to Corinthians”, informed journalist Samir Carvalho, on his YouTube channel.

Striker departure for Grêmio

Reinforcing itself for the 2022 season, Grêmio managed to hire striker Janderson, who belongs to Corinthians and stood out with the Atlético-GO shirt in the last Brazilian Championship. The information was confirmed by Dénis Abrahão, Tricolor’s soccer vice president, in an interview with Guaíba radio.

final card

According to the newspaper ‘Sport’, Alvinegro is preparing a final card to try to talk Cavani into closing with the club. Timon would be willing to match the gains that the striker has at Manchester United.

News about Suarez

Corinthians also has Luis Suárez as an option to take on shirt 9. But the striker is also targeted by Inter Miami, from the United States, and would be shaken by the club’s proposal, as reported by Ficajes.net.

