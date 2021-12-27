Rio rises, floods streets and causes a flood of gas canisters in Itabuna; see video

The Cachoeira river that cuts through the city of Itabuna, in southern Bahia, rose 9 meters between Friday (24) and this Saturday (25), because of the heavy rain that hits the city. The situation caused damage and the city said it decreed an emergency situation this Saturday. Downtown was flooded and two bridges had to be closed. The force of the water destroyed part of the structure of a deposit and dragged hundreds of canisters of cooking gas through the streets of the city. Ignoring the risk of the runoff and the force of the waters, residents entered the river to get the canisters. See video:

The City of Itabuna informed that around 600 families are homeless or homeless and the Bananeira neighborhood is the most affected. According to the city hall, in the last 24 hours it rained 107 mm in Itabuna and the volume of rain in the city has already reached 301.84 mm.

The force of the water managed to drag a tree down the Cachoeira River. The two main bridges in the city had to be closed off: a pedestrian bridge, near the City Council, and the Marabá bridge.

Also according to the decree of the municipality of Itabuna, significant damages to local commerce were recorded with loss of goods and destruction of crops in small properties of rural families, with the interruption of the flow of their products, in addition to the interruption of the service of water supply in neighborhoods

According to the decree, “all municipal bodies are authorized to mobilize to act under the direction of the Municipal Coordination for Civil Defense and Protection, in disaster response actions and rehabilitation of the scenario and reconstruction/clearance and summoning volunteers to reinforce disaster response actions and carrying out fundraising campaigns with the community, with the objective of facilitating assistance actions for the population affected by the disaster”.