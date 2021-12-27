Rooster may take the field 76 times in 2022; see schedule

The year 2021 was intense and exhausting, but very successful for Atlético. The year started in the final stretch of the Brasileirão 2020, postponed because of the pandemic and, as a result, the commitments of the current season had already started. 2022 promises to be a little more relaxed compared to the previous calendar, but after a great season, expectations are high. The World Cup dispute at the end of the year, in Qatar, will also make the schedule for clubs tighter.

If Galo competes in all competitions until the finals, he will take the field 76 times. The estimate is the same as the previous season, in which Galo could also take the field 76 times – counting only the games in the 2021 season. At the end of the year, Galo almost beat the game forecast. There were 75 commitments fulfilled, with only the Libertadores final to be played, as it fell in the semi of the tournament.

Although the prediction of game numbers is the same, 2022 will have news for Atlético. The first one is in the Minas Gerais Championship, which, this time, will be decided in a single final. With that, if Galo reaches the decision, they will add 14 games for the State, 11 in the first phase, two in the semifinals and one in the decision. The first round is scheduled for January 26th and Galo will face Villa Nova, away from home.

On February 20, Atlético will have the first big commitment of the year, the dispute of the Super Cup in Brazil. The opponent will be Flamengo, runner-up at the Brazilian Nationals. Originally, the single-game tournament is played between the winners of the Brasileirão and the Copa do Brasil. As Galo won both competitions, the runner-up at the Brazilian Nationals, by regulation, becomes the opponent.

The Copa do Brasil is scheduled to start on February 23rd, but Atlético, which competes in the Libertadores group stage, only enters from the third stage onwards. In the national competition, Rooster, if he goes to the final, will play 10 games, counting all the round-trip games in the national championship. The final is scheduled for October 19th.

Defending champions, Atlético will take the field 38 times during the Brasileirão of running points, which is scheduled to start on April 10th. For the Copa Libertadores, Galo, who enters the group stage and can reach the final in a single game, can enter the field up to 13 times. The preliminary phase of the competition starts on February 23rd.

