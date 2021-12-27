Russia is considering NATO proposal for Jan. 12 discussions, agency says | World

Russia received a proposal from NATO to start talks on Jan. 12 about the Moscow security concerns and is considering it, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs according to a publication by the news agency TASS this Sunday (26).

Russia, which has the West nervous about a troop deployment near Ukraine, last week unveiled a list of security proposals it wants to negotiate, including a NATO pledge to forgo any military activity in Eastern Europe and Ukraine .

“We have already received this proposal (from NATO) and we are considering it,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs would have said, according to TASS.

The United States and Ukraine say Russia may be preparing an invasion of its former Soviet neighbor. Russia denies it and says it is Ukraine’s growing closer relationship with NATO that has made the stalemate more serious. He compared it to the Cuban missile crisis of 1962, when the world was on the brink of nuclear war.

President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia wanted to avoid a conflict, but needed an “immediate” response from the United States and its allies to its demands for guarantees. Moscow said it expected discussions with US officials on the matter to begin in January in Geneva.