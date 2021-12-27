Salary Allowance: find out if you will receive PIS/PASEP 2022

The salary bonus is a benefit paid annually to workers formally in the previous year. Workers who worked this year will receive the 2021 base year salary bonus in 2022.

It is important to highlight that the 2020 base year salary bonus, that is, for workers who worked in 2020, which should have been released this year, was also postponed to next year.

The necessary requirements to receive the “doubled” PIS/Pasep salary bonus is to have worked with a formal contract in 2020 and 2021 and to have met the following rules for two years:

– Be enrolled in PIS/Pasep for at least five years in the base year;

– Have received at most an average of up to two minimum wages in the base year;

– Have exercised paid activity for a Legal Entity, for at least 30 days, consecutive or not, in the base year considered for calculation;

– In addition, it is necessary that the company has correctly sent the workers’ data in the RAIS (Annual Social Information Report).

It is important to highlight that the PIS/Pasep salary bonus is paid in the amount of up to one minimum wage for those who worked with a formal contract throughout the base year. That is, whoever worked less time will receive the amount proportional to the time worked.

Benefit

The payment schedule for the year 2021 was suspended. If you worked in 2020 and 2021 with a formal contract, and, among other things, received up to two minimum wages, you may be included in the payment of the bonus in 2022.

Although it has a single installment, the amount works as a 14th salary for employees, because it is an extra bonus paid in a month of normal pay. Specialists highlight the possibility that payment is made in the month of the beneficiary’s birthday, as was already the case in PIS. In the case of PASEP, the organization of the calendar depended on the end of enrollment of the benefit.

PIS/PASEP beneficiaries must receive the limit value within R$1,212, set in 2022 as the minimum wage (recently disclosed).