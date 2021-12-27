Sammy Lee vents about eating disorder in a 2021 retrospective – Marie Claire Magazine

+



Sammy Lee talks about eating disorder when doing a 2021 retrospective (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Sammy Lee vented about her trajectory with eating disorders throughout the year 2021 in a retrospective made by the influencer on Instagram this Sunday (26). The influencer revealed a history of binge eating and anorexia, going through the impacts she suffered from her mother’s death, in July this year, and how she recovered by thinking about Jake, your 1 year old son with Pyong Lee.

“I had binge eating. Self-esteem extremely shaken and fragile,” he wrote as he shared a photo of himself in a bathing suit at sea in the January retrospective. In February, he shared that he had decided to “start taking care of himself” by sharing a photo on an exercise mat. “The changes in the body have started,” he said in a photo taken in April.

She started dance classes in March and ballet classes in June, the same month she defines that “anorexia has started to take shape”, sharing that she started counting how many calories she consumed per day. “I started to deprive myself of eating, without even realizing it”, she says, showing a video of her during a dance class in June.

She showed a photo of her posing in a bikini for a selfie in the mirror with Pyong and a photo of her mother in the sequence. “I was feeling fine… until my mother died… at that moment thousands of things started to happen in my life”, he recalls.

The influencer’s mother died of cancer, which she had been treating for years. At the same time, Sammy and Pyong separated for a period after the participation of the ex-BBB in another reality show, which sparked controversy of betrayal. They resumed their relationship in October.

In August, Sammy was diagnosed with anorexia. “Along with the diagnosis, I learned that anorexia is not about weight but about the way you think. I counted the calories of everything I was going to eat, I started not to go beyond 300 calories a day, in three months I would be on a stretcher if I didn’t eat again,” he vents.

“If I ate too much, I wouldn’t eat the other day, it would make up for it by not eating. And that was a scare for me, I hadn’t realized it!”, he says. She concludes the report saying that she is getting better little by little for her son.

“I turned a key in my head and started to eat well, I gradually stopped counting. For Jake”, he concludes.

