São Paulo cleans up the squad and must negotiate more players until the end of the window; see who can leave | São Paulo

São Paulo began a process of cleaning up its squad. After coach Rogério Ceni publicly said that the players were silent on the field, the board decided to change the profile to 2022.

So far, ten athletes who played in the 2021 season have already left the group. Are they: Benítez, Shaylon, Rojas, Rodrigo Freitas and William (with no renewed contract), Lucas Perri (loaned to Náutico), Bruno Alves (loaned to Grêmio), Dénis Júnior (terminated contract), Orejuela (loaned to Grêmio) and Galeano (not going to Continue).

The move is part of two ideas of the board: in addition to changing the team spirit, it also reduces the payroll, compromised by previous terminations, such as those of Daniel Alves, Hernanes and Hernán Crespo.

1 of 3 Bruno Alves and Orejuela left the club — Photo: Staff images /CONMEBOL Bruno Alves and Orejuela left the club — Photo: Staff images /CONMEBOL

The club still expects more exits until the end of the transfer window. The players most likely to leave the Tricolor are Pablo, Vitor Bueno and Eder.

The experienced trio did not yield as expected in 2021 and should serve as a bargaining chip. Without proposals to buy these, the management tries to exchange them for players from other teams or even lend them free of charge.

+ See the movement of São Paulo in the market

See the highlights and disappointments of São Paulo in the 2021 season

This last option, however, can be a little more complicated due to the high salary of the athletes. Orejuela, for example, was loaned to Grêmio, but São Paulo will still pay part of the Colombian’s salary.

Making another move of this type will further compromise the club’s accounts, which already have debts approaching R$700 million. Because of this, the Tricolor awaits good opportunities to get rid of them.

2 of 3 Pablo, from São Paulo, in duel against Corinthians — Photo: Rubens Chiri / saopaulofc.net Pablo, from São Paulo, in a duel against Corinthians — Photo: Rubens Chiri / saopaulofc.net

To supply the outlets, São Paulo moved in the market and has already announced three reinforcements: right-back Rafinha, goalkeeper Jandrei and attacking midfielder Alisson.

The club tries to strengthen itself even more in the market. Soteldo, from Toronto FC, Wesley Morais, from Clube Brugge, and Patryck, from Internacional, are names that are in the sights of Tricolor. Negotiations, however, are complex and may take time to materialize.

+ See how Tricolor is moving on the market

+ Watch everything from São Paulo on TV Globo, sportv and ge: