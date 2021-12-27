São Paulo rejects the possibility of annulment of the renewal of Arboleda – 12/25/2021

São Paulo denied the possibility of the renewal of Arboleda being canceled. The doubt was raised because of a notification sent by Jackson Trindade, representative of Euro Futs, who claims to have a power of attorney to broker the defender’s career, unlike José Chamorro, agent appointed by the athlete and who carried out the negotiation that extended the bond of the player until 2024.

In an official note sent to the report of the THROW!, São Paulo said that it has no relationship with businessmen and agents, in addition to rejecting any possibility of annulment of the defender’s new contract.

“The São Paulo Futebol Clube has no direct relationship with the businessmen/agents. The Club would like to reassure its fans, as there is no legal possibility of the renewal contract with player Arboleda being invalidated in court”, says the statement of the club.

The imbroglio between the agents was even the reason for the delay in confirming the renewal of Arboleda with São Paulo. From the beginning, São Paulo discussed the matter with José Chamorro, an Ecuadorian businessman who was appointed by Arboleda himself to lead the negotiations. However, both Euro Futs and Kirin Soccer claim that they have powers of attorney to represent the athlete.

Last season, Arboleda played 39 matches, with 22 wins, ten draws and seven defeats, scoring four goals and giving an assist.