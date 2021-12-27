Sasha opens Christmas photo album with Xuxa and her husband in Orlando: ‘Gratitude’ | celebrities



Sasha opens the Christmas photo album with Xuxa and familyReproduction/Instagram

Rio – Sasha Meneghel enchanted the web, this Saturday night (25), by publishing a sequence of photos taken during the family Christmas celebration. In the clicks, the model appears in a relaxed atmosphere with Xuxa, Bruna Marquezine and João Figueiredo, with whom she sealed the union in May this year.

“A Christmas carousel full of love, little eyes shining, vegan food and gratitude. Merry Christmas”, he wrote in the caption of the post on Instagram, showing the celebration that took place in Orlando, in the United States. The stylist also added a video of the moment she got together with her relatives to play mime, with Xuxa entertaining the family with her imitations.

In the post’s comments, fans and friends of Sasha melted over the records shared by the model. “Much love,” declared Sabrina Sato. “You guys are beautiful,” snapped a follower. “Even Doralice joined the party”, joked another fan about the presence of the pet that Xuxa holds in her lap in some of the published photos.

