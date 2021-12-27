Savings, bitcoin, dollar: 7 investments to take care of in 2022 – 12/27/2021

With an unstable scenario on the horizon, investors may face even more bad weather in 2022. This is the perception of analysts heard by UOL about how to behave in relation to investments in the coming year.

In addition to those options harmed by the macroeconomic scenario, there are still investments that could be interesting, but that can turn profit into loss depending on the way they are operated.

Find out which are the seven investments that require caution in 2022, and the moves to avoid to avoid losing money.

1. Bitcoin

Bitcoin is not traditional, it has more risks and attracted the investor’s attention for its high profitability compared to other investments. By 2022, they may no longer have such appeal.

This is the opinion of Marcelo Guterman, Investment Specialist at Western Asset. He assesses bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as an investment that has lost appeal —temporarily— given the current macroeconomic scenario.

“Investments that are not so traditional, such as bitcoin, lose their attractiveness a little because you get high returns without taking so much risk in fixed income, unlike the beginning of 2021, when the Selic was at 2% and we had to look for less orthodox alternatives [conservadoras]”said the expert.

“The most orthodox options yield profitability well above inflation. We are considering inflation close to 5% next year, and all investments will yield above 10%,” he said. In this scenario, high risk does not pay, he said.

2. Short-term stock market

The stock market, with its risks, should be watched with caution for those looking for a short term, especially in 2022, says Mauro Orefice, investment director at BS2 Asset.

“If the investor has a short-term horizon, perhaps the Stock Exchange is not the best investment,” he said.

“We may have a volatile year, there may not be an improvement in expectations, especially at the beginning of the year, and the Stock Exchange may continue to walk sideways for a long time, until there is a change in expectations”, declared the specialist.

For Rodrigo Siviéri, a professor at Trevisan Escola de Negócios, selling shares in 2022 could mean a loss.

“In the future, it is expected that inflation will return to normal, the interest rate will reduce and the stock market will rise again,” he said. Therefore, it is necessary to understand the time of the market, according to him.

3. Startups

Within the Stock Exchange, there is a sector that Siviéri considers the least advisable to invest in in 2022: startups.

“In a scenario of higher interest rates, these companies tend to suffer a little more. I would avoid investing in technology, in startups, companies that don’t generate cash, because you’ll hardly get it right. Many work, but others don’t.” he said.

4. American stocks

Many of the technology companies sold in Brazil are American, acquired through certificates (BDRs). These companies are also less advisable for Brazilian investors for 2022, in the assessment of Luciana Ikedo, investment advisor and partner at the RV4 Investimentos office.

“We have the dollar and the US stock exchange at historic highs, and there may be a correction in the market with the withdrawal of stimulus by the US central bank [FED] and with the interest rate hike there, which could cause a massive migration to fixed income,” he explained.

5. Direct Treasury with early withdrawal

The rise in interest rates favors the preferred investment among fixed income supporters: the Tesouro Direto. However, it can mean loss if the expiration date of the contracts is not considered.

“If you invest and need to withdraw beforehand, it’s stolen, because you’ll be subject to mark-to-market, you can lose money,” said Thiago Godoy, head of Financial Education at Xpeed.

6. Savings

An investment to forget about in 2022 — and very likely after that too — is savings, according to Godoy. “Financial products that yield less than 100% of the Selic are not worth it,” he said.

“Savings will continue to be the worst option in fixed income. The suggestion is that Brazilians leave their reserve in DI Funds with zero interest or in CDBs with daily liquidity”, declared the risk and compliance director at Banco Bmg, Guilherme Neves.

7. Dollar (for beginners)

The dollar can also be a problem, especially for the inexperienced investor.

With the American currency at an already high level, betting on this investment may mean a risk beyond what is desirable for this public.

“Buying the dollar is only recommended to protect debts or future commitments, or as a diversification for more aggressive or sophisticated investors,” stated Neves.