scientists focus efforts to alleviate symptoms

The treatments best suited to help patients with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) are medications and psychotherapy. But these features are often not enough. To help people not served by these therapies, scientists are looking for complementary approaches, such as transcranial magnetic stimulation, meditation, and other relaxation techniques. Still under review, these tools show positive results in experimental tests and may represent a glimmer of hope for individuals who have to deal with memories that haunt them.

These memories can be so strong that they appear accompanied by sensory impressions, such as sounds and even smells, causing the person to relive the entire episode of suffering. “Patients rate these flashbacks, which we call intrusions, very negatively. They are often afraid that this is a sign that they are losing their minds,” explains Marcella Woud, a researcher at the Ruhr Bochum University in Germany. “The feeling of not having control over memories and experiencing the wide variety of intense negative emotions that often accompany intrusions makes these memories even more harrowing,” he adds.

Woud and his team turned to technology assistance to help these patients. The experts selected 80 people with PTSD who were receiving traditional treatments and divided them into two groups. Part was submitted to four weekly sessions of computerized training, lasting 20 minutes each. In this therapy, volunteers had to read incomplete sentences related to the trauma experienced and conclude the sentences with some feeling. Then they received responses explaining that the reported emotion was a normal reaction to negative experiences.

The second group underwent placebo sessions, also using a computer, but without performing cognitive exercises. During and after the experimental treatment, several measurements were taken, such as psychological tests and interviews with experts, to record changes in PTSD symptoms. Based on data analysis, the researchers found that patients who participated in computerized therapy began to perceive traumas in a less negative way, when compared to the control group.

Those undergoing experimental treatment also showed less recurrence of symptoms. “This leads us to conclude that this type of training seems to work, at least in the short time analyzed”, says Woud. The scientist explains that the study was not designed to examine the long-term effects of the approach. “It is something that we will have to do in future studies, in addition to evaluating whether the therapy can be improved to generate even more benefits”, he says.

According to Lidia Nakamura, a psychiatrist at the Interdisciplinary Psychiatric Center (Cenpi), in São Paulo, the use of technological tools to treat PTSD is a strategy that has been widely explored, with positive data. Still, ponders the expert, more tests are needed to conclude that the technique can generate real gains for patients. “Some specialists used questionnaires and computerized tests to access symptoms, as a form of screening, and they had good results. Other lines of research are directed towards the use of virtual reality as a therapeutic intervention. Many of these studies suggest promising expectations, but we need to more research for further clarification”, he details.

The doctor believes that new approaches will emerge in the coming years, as technological resources have been widely explored in psychiatry in general. “I do believe that there may be growth in this area, aiming to expand our intervention repertoire not only for PTSD, but for other disorders, such as anxiety, schizophrenia, depression and obsessive-compulsive disorder”, he says. “We are facing a growing number of research in mental health. The pandemic has exposed the need to look at emotions. This implies greater interest and need for studies, including new therapeutic possibilities”, he adds.

“First line”

An ancient technique may also help to alleviate PTSD symptoms. This is what American scientists show. “Transcendental Meditation is an easy-to-learn, non-trauma-focused therapeutic resource. That’s why we decided to evaluate its performance in patients with past trauma,” explains Mayer Bellehsen, director of Northwell Health, a US behavioral health center for military and veterans. your families.

In their work, Bellehsen and his team selected 40 war veterans with PTSD and divided them into two groups. Half participated in 16 Transcendental Meditation sessions over 12 weeks. The other part kept only the standard treatment, with medication and therapy. It was found that the first group had a considerable reduction in complications related to the disorder, such as sleep problems and symptoms of depression — anxiety, low mood, among others — when compared to the second.

“The current study supports the effectiveness of this technique as a first-line treatment for these trauma patients. It is a tool that is proven to be effective based on solid evidence. It is another option to help those who do not want to be involved in trauma. activities focused on trauma or that are not responding to other standard treatments”, defends Bellehsen. “This intervention does not require an extensive review of the traumatic history, which some individuals find difficult to engage with. Meditation may therefore be more tolerable for some individuals struggling with PTSD.”

Custom Action Chance

Unlike meditation, which is part of the resources prescribed for psychiatric and psychological complications, transcranial magnetic stimulation is a very recent therapeutic resource, still being tested by specialists in the field. In tests aimed at post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) — conducted by American scientists — it shows positive results, even signaling which people could benefit from the approach.

“Brain stimulation is an expensive intervention. Knowing from the outset that it would be the most effective treatment for a particular type of patient could save time and suffering. Going straight to this therapy could reduce the money spent on treatments that don’t work,” he explains. Amit Etkin, a researcher at Stanford University, USA, and one of the authors of the study.

Etkin and his team performed a brainwave analysis of more than 700 people with PTSD and detected two subtypes of neural activity related to the disorder (subtype 1 and subtype 2). Each subtype had distinct patterns of connectivity (neuron action) in the brain. Furthermore, subtype 2 was characterized by a poor response to psychotherapy, one of the traditional methods of coping with the disorder.

In a second analysis, investigators found that patients with subtype 2 responded better to brain stimulation therapies. For the team, the data can be used to develop brain stimulation techniques that suit the neural characteristics of each individual. “Our findings are exciting because they reflect progress in identifying biomarkers based on solid evidence, as well as advancing in the development of a personalized choice of treatment. We hope that with future trials involving more patients, we will achieve a approval of transcranial magnetic stimulation for individuals with PTSD,” says Etkin.

Depression

Adiel Rios, a researcher at the Psychiatry Institute of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of São Paulo (USP) and a member of the Brazilian Psychiatric Association (ABP), highlights that the search for new therapeutic options to treat PTSD is extremely important. “This is a complex disease, which does not always respond well to conventionally approved treatments, is strongly associated with suicide and which usually causes serious damage to functionality. A robust number of patients, around 50%, may not respond or develop important effects medication-related side effects. Therefore, research involving new treatments has been increasing”, he details.

The specialist believes that transcranial magnetic stimulation has been gaining more space in this scenario. “The results in treating this disorder with this therapy, particularly in cases where the associated comorbidity is depression and for those patients who experience side effects or do not respond to conventional medication, seem encouraging. Some evidence suggests that transcranial magnetic stimulation improves as well. the action of serotonin, rebalancing the area of ​​anxiety and depression control,” he says.