Scientists look for ways to accurately identify post-traumatic disorder

According to William Shakespeare, one of the most famous poets in history, keeping memories is an easy task for human memory. Forgetting, however, becomes difficult for “those who have a heart.” The English writer’s quote can be used to explain the challenges faced by people suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), a health problem in which traumatic memories never go away. Researchers have dedicated themselves to studies focused on better ways to deal with this complication. One of the fronts that has made progress is the development of new diagnostic techniques.

Generally, PTSD identification tests are performed through a questionnaire composed of questions related to the patient’s past. Although effective, the method, according to professionals in the field, can be improved. “Current scales assess the most commonly known effects of exposure to traumatic stress. This limits patient assessment and can lead to misdiagnosis and ineffective treatment,” explains Aviva Goral, a researcher at the Negev University School of Public Health, in Israel. “Our research was conducted to address this gap by developing a comprehensive assessment tool called the Continuous Traumatic Stress Response Scale (CTSR),” he says.

The CTSR has a greater number of questions, which are not only related to traumatic memories, thus trying to access more details about the patient’s mental health. Goral and his team tested both methods — traditional and experimental — on a group of 313 adults. Part of the volunteers had been exposed to ongoing security threats between December 2016 and February 2017 in the Gaza Strip. The other installment had not gone through such an experience. By comparing the results, the team found that the CTSR revealed richer trauma-related data, such as levels of distrust, mental exhaustion, social withdrawal, a sense of emptiness, hopelessness, estrangement, and a sense of being constantly threatened.

Scientists believe that the results obtained can contribute to the development of better approaches against PTSD, both in diagnosing the disorder and in choosing therapies. “This study and the diagnostic tool it produces could benefit Israel and people around the world who suffer from ongoing trauma and related symptoms. address this limitation,” says Doug Seserman. According to the co-author of the study, new research is underway with a greater number of volunteers and in broader populations.

Another alternative, which can help in the diagnosis of PTSD more accurately, is the division of the disorder into subgroups. The strategy is defended by American scientists. “A major obstacle in understanding and treating PTSD is its clinical and neurobiological heterogeneity. In order to better treat the condition and address this barrier, many researchers, like us, have sought to identify subtypes of this disease based on dysfunction in specific neural networks “, explains Audreyana Jagger-Rickels, a researcher at the Boston Attention and Learning Laboratory, in the United States.

Jagger-Rickels and colleagues subjected 271 US war veterans to MRI scans as well as tests that measured the level of the disorder and cognitive (neuropsychological) functioning. The results show that veterans with a more severe condition of the disorder had a high interruption in communication between two brain networks: cognitive control and emotional processing. “Thanks to a combination of cognitive and brain signatures, this study provides preliminary evidence for a ‘neurocognitive’ subtype of PTSD,” says Michael Esterman, also author of the study.

The researchers hope the results will help identify individuals who could benefit from specific treatments for PTSD and also lead to new treatments. “Our primary goal is to diagnose and treat an individual based on their clinical and biological profile, rather than simply using an extremely broad, general diagnosis,” says Esterman. “These patients may respond better to specific treatment strategies and also find it difficult to engage in therapies that require high levels of emotion regulation and executive functioning. We can, based on these data, direct them to the best path,” he adds.

DNA features may reveal early signs

For a group of scientists in the United States, genetics can indicate the risks of a person having post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) before symptoms appear. This scenario, they assess, could contribute to choosing a more effective treatment. Details of research supporting the proposal were presented in the journal Nature Genetics. “PTSD is a serious mental disorder that can occur after exposure to life-threatening extreme stress. It is estimated that half to more than three-quarters of Americans experience traumatic events throughout their lives, but the majority do not develop the disease”, explain the authors of the article.

The text also indicates that previous studies have shown that the root of this differentiation may be present in DNA. “It has long been known that susceptibility to PTSD is hereditary. Like other mental disorders, it is an extremely complex phenotype, which we believe is influenced by multiple genes,” the authors detail. The team conducted a comprehensive analysis of more than 250,000 war fighters, evaluating retired soldiers’ electronic health records to understand how genetic issues could be linked to the disorder.

Medical data were evaluated in combination with genetic information. Through close investigation, the team arrived at 18 mutations that appear to be associated with post-traumatic stress disorder. “We are very intrigued by the findings of this study (…). They give us new data related to the biological basis of this disease and may contribute to a better treatment of this disorder”, emphasizes, in a statement, Murray Stein, professor of psychiatry and medicine family and public health at the University of California School of Medicine.

Greater precision

According to Rafael Vinhal, a psychiatrist at the Instituto Castro e Santos (ICS) in Brasília, more accurate PTSD diagnoses can be achieved with the help of different types of analyses, considering that a number of factors contribute to the onset of the disorder. “It is clear that only a person who has experienced a traumatic event will be able to suffer PTSD, but we have individuals who have gone through difficult situations and do not have this problem. There, there is the genetic factor”, he indicates. “But unfortunately, we don’t have such a test available yet.”

The doctor reminds that an accurate diagnosis of the disorder can provide a more effective screening of available treatments. “The first 30 days of high stress manifested by trauma is the period when standard interventions, such as medication and therapy, can have the best results. Having a diagnosis during this period is ideal. In addition, more detailed analysis can help guide the specialist in choosing the best treatment. It would be something very useful”, he justifies.

Impacts of the pandemic

“Incorrectly identifying posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) also poses a risk for other complications — such as depression, anxiety disorder and personality disorders — not to be treated correctly. We must claim a correct diagnosis, as this illness is a profound and severe response to catastrophic events. Recent data show that less than half of adults and two-fifths of young people who meet criteria for this type of disorder have sought help from a healthcare professional. These findings dialogue with our clinical experience. people with PTSD often find it difficult to seek help because of concerns about stigma or fear that there is no effective treatment, for example. Furthermore, only a small proportion of people who access health services receive a diagnosis. is cause for concern, because adults who meet the criteria for this disease are six times more likely to attempt suicide, and young people 10 times more. Prioritizing the identification of this disorder now may be particularly timely, as the covid-19 pandemic may have further impacted this data.”

John Tully, researcher at the University of Nottingham, and Dinesh Bhugra, scientist at the Institute of Psychiatry and Psychology at King’s College London, both in the United Kingdom, in an article for The BMJ journal