see how to request a refund at BB, Caixa, Santander and Itaú

According to cybersecurity company Psafe, more than 44 million digital swipe attempts were recorded in 2021. In an attempt to help harmed users, Pix’s bounce mechanism was released in November of this year.

With the arrival of the holiday season, such scams have become popular. In five days, Psafe recorded over 38,000 suspicious link blocks and identified numerous fake profiles with over 500,000 followers applying card and Pix scams.

Although banks have implemented changes to make transactions with Pix more secure, hundreds of people are still victims of scams on a daily basis. When this happens, the bank that made the payment is responsible for analyzing the process and returning the money.

How to request refunds in cases of a scam at each bank

Bank of Brazil

If you have made the payment at BB, the customer can appeal through the institution’s application. The amount can be refunded in part or in full and depends on the balance on the account that received the money. Banco do Brasil does not refund the amount in cases of incorrect transactions.

Federal Savings Bank

In cases of fraud on Caixa accounts, the customer must respond directly to a branch. After the request, the bank will look for signs of a scam and, if confirmed, Caixa Econômica will return the amount to the receiving institution.

Santander

At Santander, the return process is completely digital. The analysis is quick, as is the temporary blocking of the service and the return of the amount involved. The customer can also order the mechanism by calling 4004-3535. The banking institution is not responsible for mistaken transfers or commercial disputes.

Itaú

When verifying errors or fraud on Pix, the Itaú customer must contact the bank as soon as possible, digitally or in person, to request a return. The process depends on the assessment carried out by the institution and the balance available in the favored account. In addition, Itaú recommends that the client make a BO so that the federal authorities can take the necessary measures.

As the Pix return tool is new, the Central Bank informed that the numbers of returns already made are not yet available. Therefore, it is necessary to pay attention when carrying out transactions, especially with high value.

Image: Leonidas Santana / Shutterstock.com