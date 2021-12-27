See how to reset the annual fee for Azul Itaucard cards

Azul credit cards, a partnership between Itaú bank and the airline Azul, have offered zero annual fees for their users, but to obtain this advantage, it is necessary to have a minimum expense on the bill pre-established by the financial institution.

Expenses with the Azul Itaucard card to reset the annuity

The annual fee exemption depends on the value of the monthly bill on the card:

International – BRL 1,000.00/invoice

Gold – BRL 2,000.00/invoice

Platinum – BRL 4,000.00/invoice

Infinite – BRL 20,000.00/invoice

When spending half of the indicated amount, the user will have 50% exemption on the annual fee.

It is important to remember that for purchases in installments, only the installment entered on the invoice will be classified to make up the monthly expense.

Annual fee of each Azul Itaucard card

If the user does not reach the pre-established billing expenses, the annual fee will be charged according to each card:

International – 12x BRL 27.00 (BRL 324.00)

Gold – 12x BRL 36.50 (BRL 438.00)

Platinum – 12x BRL 51.33 (BRL 616.00)

Infinite – 12x BRL 100.00 (BRL 1,200.00)

Types of Itaucard Blue Card

For each Azul credit card, the interested party must have a minimum income of:

International – BRL 800.00/month

Gold – BRL 1,500.00/month

Platinum – BRL 5,000.00/month

Infinite – BRL 15,000.00/month



To request your Azul Itaucard card, simply analyze which one fits into your income, access the site, fill out the form and wait for the financial institution to return.

