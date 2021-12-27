See the dozens most drawn from Mega da Virada; is it worth betting on them? – 12/27/2021

Anyone who bets on Mega da Virada and dreams of a prize of R$ 350 million, Caixa’s estimate for this year, uses various tactics to try to hit the dozens and take home the jackpot.

Are there people who bet on the numbers of the children’s birthdays, others “translate” dreams of animals into the dozens of Jogo do Bicho? One of the tactics is to play on the numbers that, historically, came out the most in previous draws.

According to Caixa, in the 12 games already played at Mega da Virada, which has been in existence since 2009, the ten that most appeared is 10, in four of the draws. Right after, tied three times each, are the tens 03, 05, 20 and 36.

And another 17 dozens complete the table, having been drawn twice each: 02, 11, 17, 18, 22, 33, 34, 35, 37, 38, 40, 41, 42, 51, 53, 56 and 58.

In the case of the regular Mega-Sena, a draw that has been held since 1996, so for a much longer time, the dozens most drawn are:

10 and 53 (277 times each)

42 (266 times)

05 (265 times)

04 (263 times)

33 (262 times)

37 (261 times)

23 (260 times)

27 and 30 (259 times each)

The data takes into account all Mega-Sena drawings up to the 2425 contest, according to Caixa.

Image: Joá Souza/Futura Press/Estadão Content

Are they worth betting on?

But is it a good strategy to choose the most frequent numbers? The experts’ answer is probably not, because the chance of any one of the 60 available dozens coming out is exactly the same, even if some have already been drawn more times.

The explanation is simple: the draws are random and happen independently.

Experts believe that betting on the most drawn numbers in previous competitions is nothing but superstition, as well as any other way of trying to predict the outcome, such as choosing the dozens that least came out, for example.

Can it work? Yes, but the probability of this happening is absolutely equal to all other possible combinations.

“It doesn’t make any difference to choose between the dozens more or less drawn, because any combination of six numbers has the same probability of coming out, there’s no way one number has more chances than another”, explains mathematician Gilcione Nonato Costa, from UFMG ( Federal University of Minas Gerais).

The odds vary depending on the amount of numbers wagered. With the smallest bet (BRL 4.50), which has six numbers, the chance of sinking all the tens and taking the maximum payout is one in 50,063,860. With seven tens bet (R$31.50), the probability grows and becomes one in 7,151,980. The maximum bet, £22,500 and 15 tens, has a 10,003 chance of making your player a millionaire.

The request of UOL, the statistician Alessandra Montini, who is a professor at the FEA-USP (Faculty of Economics, Administration and Accounting at the University of São Paulo), made a calculation that explains the size of the chance of getting the 6 tens and taking the R$ 350 million.

“It’s as if you needed to fill 1,138 stadiums at Palmeiras and, among all these people, choose only one that would be the winner,” he says. The comparison takes into account the capacity of the São Paulo team’s stadium, which is around 44 thousand fans.

Professor at Unicamp (State University of Campinas) Benilton de Sá Carvalho, head of the Department of Statistics, says that there is no theoretical explanation to justify why some numbers come out more often than others.

“The draws are unrelated to each other and the issue of betting on the dozens that came out the most is just a superstition,” he says. “The fact that a number has appeared more often does not increase the bettor’s odds.”

It is worth remembering that, unlike the regular Mega-Sena, in the case of Mega da Virada, the prize does not accumulate, which means that there will certainly be at least one winner. If no one hits the 6 tens, those who hit 5 take the prize, and so on.