See the movements of the ball market in Europe this Saturday (25)

The Ball Market of European football has already started to move, as several clubs are eyeing reinforcements for the rest of the season.

Manchester City could come on strong to oust Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund, which could frustrate Barcelona’s plans to have the athlete.

Striker Gabigol, from Flamengo, entered the sights of Newcastle, the ‘new rich’ of the Premier League.

Barcelona, ​​at Xavi’s request, want to hire a right-back in the market. Three names are on the table, and they are: Cezar Azpilicueta, from Chelsea, Noussair Mazraoui, from Ajax, and Frenchman Djibril Sidibé, from Monaco.

Atalanta closed the hiring of Jeremy Bóga, ex-Chelsea, who was at Sassuolo, for 22 million euros, according to Sky Sports.

See below the main movements of Mercado da Bola 2021 this Saturday (25)

Barcelona

Who arrived: Daniel Alves

Who left: Sergio Aguero

Who can come: Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea), Karim Adeyemi (Red Bull Salzburg), Artur (Red Bull Bragantino), Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund), Alexis Sanchez (Inter Milan), Gabigol (Flemish), Ferrán Torres (Manchester City), Pierre- Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal)

Who can leave: Ousmane Dembele (Manchester United, Newcastle, Bayern Munich), Pedri (Bayern Munich), Samuel Umtiti (Milan), Sergiño Dest, Luuk de Jong (Inter Milan), Yusuf Demir (Borussia Dortmund), Philippe Coutinho (Arsenal) , Luuk de Jong (Cadiz)

Real Madrid

Who arrived:

Who left:

Who can come: Karim Adeyemi (Red Bull Salzburg), Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea), Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester) Pedro Porro (Sporting), Kylian Mbappé (PSG), Joe Gomez (Liverpool)

Who can leave: Borja Mayoral (Fiorentina), Luka Jovic (Fiorentina), Marcelo (Flemish, Palmeiras, Fluminense), Mariano Díaz (Leeds), Rodrygo (Liverpool), Isco (Sevilla)

Madrid’s athletic

Who arrived:

Who left:

Who can come: Karim Adeyemi (Red Bull Salzburg), Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan), Alexander Lacazette (Arsenal), Reinildo Mandava (Lille), Luiz Felipe (Lazio)

Who can leave: Felipe (Corinthians), João Félix (Manchester City)

arsenal

Who arrived:

Who left:

Who can come: Alexander Isak (Real Sociedad), Dusan Vlahovic (Fiorentina), Renato Sanches (Lille), Richarlison (Everton), Arthur (Juventus), Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus), Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona)

Who can leave: Mohamed Elneny (Galatasaray), Alexander Lacazette (Atlético de Madrid, Milan, Olympique de Marseille, Newcastle), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Barcelona)

Chelsea

Who arrived:

Who left:

Who can come: Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich), Attila Szalai (Fenerbahçe), Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli), Wesley Fofana (Leicester), Gavi (Barcelona), Attila Szalai (Fenerbahçe), Roony Bardghji (Copenhagen)

Who can leave: Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Rome), Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid, Manchester United), Cesar Azpilicueta (Barcelona), Andreas Christensen (Tottenham, Manchester City, Manchester United)

Everton

Who arrived:

Who left:

Who can come: Iddrisu Baba (Mallorca), Kerr Smith (Dundee United), Aaron Ramsey (Juventus)

Who can leave: Jordan Pickford (Tottenham), Richarlison (Arsenal)

Liverpool

Who arrived:

Who left:

Who can come: Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad), Kerr Smith (Dundee United), Fábio Carvalho (Fulham), Hwang Hee-chan (RB Leipzig), Adama Traore (Wolverhampton), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Aguibou Camara (Olympiacos), Fabian Ruíz ( Napoli), Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Bremer (Torino), Rodrygo (Real Madrid)

Who can leave: Thiago Alcântara (Barcelona), Mohamed Salah (Barcelona), Joe Gomez (Real Madrid)

Manchester City

Who arrived:

Who left:

Who can come: Antony (Ajax), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Dusan Vlahovic (Fiorentina), Hwang Hee-chan (RB Leipzig), Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), Timo Werner (Chelsea), Luka Modric (Real Madrid), João Félix (Atlético of Madrid), Andreas Christensen (Chelsea)

Who can leave: Nathan Aké (Newcastle), Oleksandr Zinchenko (Newcastle)

Manchester United

Who arrived:

Who left:

Who can come: Aurelien Tchouameni (Monaco), Kerr Smith (Dundee United), Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid), Dani Olmo (RB Leizpzig), Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona), Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio), Amadou Haidara (RB Leipzig), Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund), Timo Werner (Chelsea), Nordi Mukiele (RB Leipzig), Andreas Christensen (Chelsea), Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea), Julian Alvarez (River Plate)

Who can leave: Phil Jones (Newcastle, Watford, Benfica), Diogo Dalot (Rome), Donny van de Beek (Real Madrid), Dean Henderson (Ajax), Jesse Lingard (West Ham), Eric Bailly (Tottenham), Edinson Cavani (Corinthians, Sevilla , Barcelona)

Newcastle

Who arrived:

Who left:

Who can come: Niklas Sule (Bayern Munich), Matteo Guendouzi (Olympique Marseille), Phil Jones (Manchester United), Thomas Strakosha (Lazio), Nathan Aké (Manchester City), Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan), Alexander Lacazette (Arsenal) , Aguibou Camara (Olympiacos), Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund), Oleksandr Zinchenko (Manchester City), Florian Grillitsch (Hoffenheim), Arthur Cabral (Basel), Dele Alli (Tottenham)

Who can leave:

tottenham

Who arrived:

Who left:

Who can come: Weston McKennie (Juventus), Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus), Charles de Ketelaere (Club Brugge), Dusan Vlahovic (Fiorentina), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Corentin Tolisso (Bayern Munich), Nicolo Zaniolo (Rome), Eric Bailly (Manchester United), Andreas Christensen (Chelsea)

Who can leave: Tanguy Ndombélé (Barcelona), Harry Winks (Rome), Harry Kane (Manchester City), Dele Alli (Newcastle)

youth

Who arrived:

Who left:

Who can come: Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund), Corentin Tolisso (Bayern Munich), Leandro Paredes (PSG), Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham), Mauro Icardi (PSG)

Who can leave: Weston McKennie (Tottenham), Aaron Ramsey (Everton), Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham), Arthur (PSG, Arsenal), Dejan Kulusevski (Arsenal)

Milan

Who arrived:

Who left:

Who can come: Mohamed-Ali Cho (Angers), Alexander Lacazette (Arsenal), Renato Sanches (Lille), Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona), Hulk (Atlético-MG), Bremer (Torino)

Who can leave:

Inter Milan

Who arrived:

Who left:

Who can come: Carlos Augusto (Monza), Corentin Tolisso (Bayern Munich), Bremer (Torino)

Who can leave: Marcelo Brozovic (Atlético Madrid), Christian Eriksen (Ajax), Arturo Vidal, Stefan de Vrij (Newcastle)

Pomegranate

Who arrived:

Who left:

Who can come: Ramon (Flemish), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea), Harry Winks (Tottenham), Aaron Ramsey (Juventus), Carlos Augusto (Monza), Diogo Dalot (Manchester United), Leandro Paredes (PSG), Florian Grillitsch (Hoffenheim), Marc Roca (Bayern Munich)

Who can leave: Nicolo Zaniolo (Tottenham)

Bayern Munchen

Who arrived:

Who left:

Who can come: Antony (Ajax), Pedri (Barcelona), Boubacar Kamara (Olympique de Marseille), Roony Bardghji (Copenhagen), Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona), Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dormtund), Raphinha (Leeds)

Who can leave: Niklas Sule (Newcastle), Kingsley Coman (Chelsea or Barcelona), Corentin Tolisso (Tottenham, Juventus, Inter Milan), Marc Roca (Rome)

Borussia Dortmund

Who arrived:

Who left:

Who can come: Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea), Karim Adeyemi (Red Bull Salzburg), Darwin Nuñez (Benfica), Yusuf Demir (Barcelona)

Who can leave: Axel Witsel (Juventus, Newcastle), Reinier, Erling Haaland (Manchester United, Barcelona), Jude Bellingham (Liverpool, Bayern Munich)

RB Leipzig

Who arrived:

Who left:

Who can come:

Who can leave: Dani Olmo (Barcelona or Manchester United), Hwang Hee-chan (Liverpool, Manchester City), Amadou Haidara (Manchester United), Nordi Mukiele (Manchester United)

PSG

Who arrived:

Who left:

Who can come:

Who can leave: Leandro Paredes (Juventus, Roma), Rafinha (Flemish, Real Sociedad), Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid), Mauro Icardi (Juventus)

Lyon

Who arrived:

Who left:

Who can come: Arnaut Danjuma (Villarreal)

Who can leave:

Monaco

Who arrived:

Who left:

Who can come: Vanderson (Grm)

Who can leave: Aurelien Tchouameni (Manchester United, Chelsea, Real Madrid)

Marseille Olympics

Who arrived:

Who left:

Who can come: Alexander Lacazette (Arsenal)

Who can leave: Matteo Guendouzi (Newcastle), Boubacar Kamara (Barcelona, ​​Bayern Munich), Luís Henrique (Genk, Fiorentina)

sporting

Who has arrived: Fatawu Issahaku (Dreams FC)

Who left:

Who can come:

Who can leave: Pedro Porro (Real Madrid), Renan Ribeiro (Botafogo)

Harbor

Who arrived:

Who left:

Who can come:

Who can leave:

Benfica

Who arrived:

Who left:

Who can come: Leandro Cabrera (Espanyol), João Victor (Corinthians), Nino (Fluminense), Bruno Viana (Braga), Phil Jones (Manchester United)

Who can leave: Everton Chives (Atlético-MG), Darwin Nuñez (Borussia Dortmund)

zenith

Who arrived:

Who left:

Who can come: Yuri Alberto (International), Arthur Cabral (Basel)

Who can leave:

*In bold the negotiations closed on the day

**In italics, ongoing negotiations and speculations

