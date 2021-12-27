Seer says Sonia Abrão will be in the news in 2022

Sonia Abram is considered one of the main presenters of TV network!. commands the the afternoon is yours for 15 years, the attraction has been considered one of the channel’s biggest audiences and one of the channel’s biggest revenues. In her personal life, she is always very reserved and does not expose her intimacy. On social networks, he usually posts subjects related to the artistic environment and the television universe, always with a very strong opinion.

the seer Valter Herald, one of the best known in the media because of his correct predictions, revealed that the year 2022 will not be easy for the presenter of TV network!: ”There will be a very difficult one, it will go through a negative astrological conjunction and will have to make many sacrifices. You must protect yourself and make a general purification on the spiritual side. I see that you will be the target of a lot of news involving your personal and professional life.”, said the seer.

Another prediction made by the seer that we published here in the column was about the presenter Catia Fonseca. Valter Herald that will leave the band and go to Globe and be a possible replacement for Ana Maria Braga on the Rio station, when this will happen, the seer said that it is not possible to need it.

Another prediction made by Valter Arauto was about Ana Hickman, the spiritualist said that the presenter has great luck in the game and has great chances of winning at Mega Sena. At the time we published the prophecy here in the column, it caused repercussions across the country and was replicated by various websites and media.