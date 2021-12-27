Shortage of chips for vehicle production could extend to 2023 – News

THE global semiconductor shortage, which paralyzed industries in different sectors around the world, including Brazil, will continue next year and may enter 2023 as well, due to the mismatch between supply and demand. From 2020 to 2022, the expansion of the production capacity of manufacturers is around 6%, while demand registers a high of 17%. But that’s not the only problem.

Microchips are used in cars, computers, cell phones and many other products, but the most affected sector was the automotive sector. Most vehicles use older semiconductors, and manufacturers prioritize serving customers who use the newer generations. One of the reasons is because they guarantee better financial returns, according to the conclusion of the most recent global study by Roland Berger consultancy.

Currently, combustion vehicles use only 5% of the most advanced semiconductors, and electric ones use 50%. The main focus of new investments is the expansion of production of more advanced chips, which will not alleviate the situation for automakers.

Venture capital companies alone are expected to inject more than $6 billion into chip makers next year, reckons consultancy Deloitte. There are new factories being built, but they take an average of two to three years to be ready.

The consumption scale also weighs against automakers. “Only Apple’s iPhone line is more important to the producer than the entire automotive industry, which takes away the bargaining power of companies in the sector, as well as priority in service”, says Marcus Ayres, managing partner responsible for industrial practice of Roland Berger in Latin America.

This year, the world industry should lose between 10 million and 12 million cars, which stopped being produced due to the lack of microchips, according to projections by the BCG consultancy. In Brazil, there are 300 thousand units less. For 2022, the global number drops to 5 million, and the Brazilian to around 150 thousand.

Deloitte predicts the semiconductor shortage will last until early 2023, and by the end of next year, the wait for chips will be ten to 20 weeks. But the continuation of the crisis is not a consensus. JPMorgan assesses that the situation should improve in the second half of next year.

Problems will not happen uniformly. At least one of the large automakers installed in the country, Volkswagen, is expected to keep 1,500 workers at the ABC Paulista factory on leave until April due to the lack of components.

At the Taubaté (SP) unit, all production employees will have collective vacations for 30 days from January 4th, which will be amended with a two-week break at the end of the year. The following month, 1,200 workers will be on lay-off for two to five months.

On the other hand, General Motors anticipated for January the return of 700 employees who were with suspended employment contracts and the return scheduled for April. This month, Fiat had already anticipated the return of 900 workers from Betim (MG) who should return to work in January, along with another 900 also laid off in October.