Shot dead during concert, MC Boco is remembered by his widow: ‘a hubby, a friend, a daddy’, says | Pernambuco

“A hubby, a friend, a daddy”. That’s how MC Boco’s widow, 23-year-old Alynne Cristina Freire da Silva, defined the artist. He was shot and killed while performing at dawn on Sunday (26), in Serrambi, in Ipojuca, on the southern coast of Pernambuco (see video above) .

MC Boco, artistic name of Paulo Roberto Gonçalves Cavalcanti, was murdered with several shots in the Aconchego Bar.

The brega funk singer was taken to a health unit, but did not survive. The Civil Police opened an inquiry to investigate the crime, but until the last update of this report, no one had been arrested.

Alynne’s interview was granted to a team from TV Globo, in front of the room where the singer’s wake took place, this Monday (27), at the Cemitério de Santo Amaro, in the center of Recife.

“I always told him: ‘Really, you get along with everyone, but you have to understand that today the world is cruel and people are mean. We shouldn’t expect anything from anyone, because things happen to us’. The people we least expect are the ones who betray us,” Alynne said.

Wife of MC Boco, Alynne Cristina Freire da Silva, 23 years old

The motive for the murder is still being investigated. However, there is a suspicion that a feud between criminal factions could be related to the case.

A witness said in an interview with TV Globo, that the shooter was a hooded man. Police did not release information about the suspects.

In the interview, the widow stated that the crime would not be related to problems involving criminality.

“I have access to all of his social networks. It was just positive messages. People who knew him there at the prison, saying he was a shit, saying they were his fans. No problem, no threat message. He closed the show as a normal contract and went to do the show”, said his wife.

In June 2020, Boco was arrested with three more men for having 670 grams of a cocaine-based paste derivative.

He was held in pre-trial detention until October this year. At the time, the singer’s staff denied the artist’s involvement and stated that he was “in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Boco’s wife also questioned the lack of magazines at the entrance to the venue where the singer was murdered.

“I don’t understand how armed people enter an environment, they take the life of an artist who was hired by this venue, by the owner of the event, and that’s why. There’s no camera, no security, nothing?”, he asked.

MC Boco's family at the singer's wake this Monday morning (27)

According to Alynne, they had been married for five years and had a 2-year-old daughter. The singer was also the father of three other children. The eldest daughter, Beatriz Vitória Melo Cavalcanti, 15, was present at the wake, quite shaken.

At the site, MC Boco’s mother and grandmother needed to be supported when they arrived. Crying a lot, they entered the inner area of ​​the funeral home where the singer’s body was being veiled.

Find out who MC Boco is, shot dead this Sunday in Serrambi

Fans and friends were also present at the venue to pay tribute to the singer. Music producer Romárcio Selva recalled the beginning of the artist’s career. MC Boco was one of the forerunners in the transformation of brega music in Recife (see video above).

“Boco had the idea that funk shouldn’t be just that violent thing, just drugs, just that thing. That we should have our own funk, something of ours. He came up to me and said, ‘Romárcio, there’s a way you make a base for me?’. I said yes. And then I made the base for him and such and he started to take that away and it took off,” he said.

Between 2007 and 2014, MC Boco teamed up with MC Sheldon, another prominent name in the brega scene in Recife. The singer paid tribute to the MC in a video posted on the internet.

Torcida Jovem do Sport paid tribute to MC Boco during the singer's wake

Members of Torcida Jovem do Sport, the team for which MC Boco was a fan, visited the cemetery and extended the streak.

The also singer MC Wesley said he was very sad with the death of his friend. “Very sad, very sad what they did to him, a betrayal. I shared the stage with him, I learned a lot from him on stage too… I just want God to keep his soul and he will always be remembered here on earth “he stated.

MC Metal, another brega singer from Recife, was also present at Boco’s wake and said that he shared the stages with the musician a short time ago.

“It’s very sad, this revolting situation. Nobody knows how it happened. I had done a show a month ago with MC Boco, right after his release. We played a show together, I talked to him, he was very happy that he had returned to the stage, that he had gone back to work. Everything he liked to do the most,” he declared.

MC BOCO DO BOREL IS KILLED DURING THE SHOW