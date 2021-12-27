Show of the Famous: Gloria Groove is the big winner of the season; check out the amazing performances in the final!

It couldn’t be different! In recent weeks, Gloria Groove enchanted, moved and excited the public at home with her performances in the painting “Show dos Famosos”, from “Domingão com Huck“. No wonder, this Sunday (26), the drag queen won the competition’s trophy and a brand-new car, after incorporating the diva Jennifer Lopez on stage. The decision was very close, Boninho chose Vitor Kley, Preta Gil opted for Wanessa Camargo, while Claudia Raia voted for Groove. The tie was left in the hands of the audience.

Since her first appearance, Gloria demonstrated that she intended to cause in the attraction, after she appeared completely unrecognizable to honor Xanddy from Harmonia do Samba. In the following weeks, the artist innovated by bringing her versions to names like Justin Timberlake, Fergie, Ana Carolina and Luis Miguel. Last week, she still left the audience extremely moved by performing characterized as our eternal Marília Mendonça, who left early last month.

For the final show, Gloria brought to life her version of Jennifer Lopez by rocking her with the anthems “Jenny From The Block”, “Get Right”, “My Love Don’t Cost a Thing” and “On The Floor”. The medley was nothing less than the reproduction of the show performed by the singer in the 2020 Super Bowl, which also featured a performance by Shakira.

Gloria Groove honors Jennifer Lopez in the final of #Famous Shows at the #Sunday! She makes her Super Bowl! @gloriagroove pic.twitter.com/mhD9wSr568 — Sunday with Huck (@domingao) December 26, 2021

“The ‘Famous Show’ is completely changing my life. Today Brazilians see me as a person at home”, celebrated Gloria. “You are a mega artist, it would be work for anyone. We see how you build yourself, dedicate yourself. You made each show a great show”, praised the director Boninho.

With the trophy in her hands, Gloria Groove dedicated the victory to Paulo Gustavo, Marília Mendonça and MC Kevin, who left us so early this year. “I’m going to thank my family and my team who are the basis of this here, there’s nothing like having people by your side who believe in what you do. Thank the jury knowing that you analyze and say exactly what is happening. I’m not the same artist who walked through that door. Thanks to ‘Show of the Famous’ for allowing me to show that I can be a drag queen, drag king, I’m Gloria, I’m Daniel and I can be whoever I want.”, he spoke.

Wanessa Camargo did not win the trophy, but she also made history in the “Domingão” frame. With her impeccable vocals, the artist performed in honor of Christina Aguilera, ABBA, Amy Lee, Perla, Madonna and Celine Dion. To face the other three finalists, she sang “I’m a Slave 4 U”, by Britney Spears, inspired by the iconic show made by the pop princess at the American MTV’s “Video Music Awards” in 2001. The star even took it to her. a real snake for the stage, repeating one of the most legendary moments in pop history.

“I’m very happy to close with her, who is a great reference. What happened to her life lately, being trapped in a cage and now she’s free to be what she is. Unbelievable to see this woman who was so powerful, to have this happen. Nobody imagining what this girl was going through. It was the most difficult because it’s the one that I identify the most and I have a giant affection”, declared Wanessa.

In the “Show dos Famousos”, Vitor Kley also had the opportunity to show how complete he is as an artist. Several times he went out of his comfort zone by performing as Justin Bieber, Adam Levine, Bell Marques, Pitty, Cazuza and Phil Collins. Today, the artist ended his participation in the talent show surprising as none other than Adele, singing “Set Fire To The Rain”.

“I think Pitty was the most iconic in people’s eyes, everyone remembered. Many said he was a guy to challenge me, so I decided to end up with a woman, the strength of a woman. One thing people will never see: Vitor playing Adele, will be in my book of life. My family was crazy: ‘are you really going to do this, crazy person?’, but we have to challenge ourselves”, said the singer.

Actor and singer Robson Nunes also did very well throughout the season. Praised several times by the judges, Boninho, Preta Gil and Claudia Raia, he made presentations featuring Arlindo Cruz, Tracy Chapman, Carlinhos Brown, Mano Brown, Tim Maia and Chubby Checker. To close with a flourish, he chose the songs “No Vem Que Não Tem” and “País Tropical”, by Wilson Simonal. Robson even opened the act with “Tribute to Martin Luther King”.

Giving voice to the great Wilson Simonal, Robson Nunes moved us in the final of #Famous Shows at the #Sunday! It’s important to talk about the great artist! 👏 pic.twitter.com/jVZaKrLtdH — Sunday with Huck (@domingao) December 26, 2021

“What an honor to complete this stage, it’s almost a dream to honor Wilson Simonal. This is almost a third final for me, because there was the first ‘passadão’ and Simoninha [filho do Simonal] was there where Boninho is sitting”, recalled the artist. “Right away your text knocked me out. The number was my year 2021, a roller coaster of sensations, I was thrilled, happy… Mr Simonal was impressive, I leave in love with you. Congratulations! You are giant”, praised Preta Gil.

This season, the first under the command of Luciano Huck, also featured artists Margareth Menezes, Mariana Rios, Thiago Arancam, Diego Hypólito and Fiuk. The cast even made a point of honoring their colleagues in the grand final.