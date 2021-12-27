Silvio Santos welcomes interested in SBT and sets a billion dollar figure to avoid sales

in the last weeks Silvio Santos, 91, was approached by a group of investors with the proposal to acquire SBT. THE on the small screen he found out that the conversation was led by a TV entrepreneur who does not have a channel in São Paulo and that the smiling man asked his station for the sum of 1 billion dollars (BRL 5.7 billion at the current price) to scare interested parties and make the business unfeasible.

The interest of businessmen in the purchase of SBT was revealed by Notícias da TV and confirmed by the report. According to sources heard by on the small screen, at this time, the presenter has no real intention of selling the station, which turned 40 in August, as it is considered the engine of the Silvio Santo Group’s conglomerate of companiess. Wanted, the SBT adviser did not manifest about the matter.

It is not the first time that the owner of SBT is approached with offers to buy their channel. In 2004, Boni, former vice-president of Globo, tried to be Silvio’s partner at the network, but the business did not prosper. “I don’t see how to progress (the negotiations). Silvio Santos is very afraid of losing control of the station,” said Boni. “If I didn’t have share control, at least I would like to have control over the schedule. I don’t want to go there as an employee. I have a group of investors,” explained the executive, at the time, to Folha de S.Paulo.

In 2007, the publicist Roberto Justus met with Silvio Santos, representing an investor fund, but negotiations did not progress either. In the episode the presenter would have asked for 2 billion dollars and the figure was considered unreal for Justus.

In the same year, Luiz Sandoval, who at the time was president of Grupo Silvio Santos – left office in 2011 after 40 years -, heard from an emissary of another investor that he was willing to pay the 2 billion dollars requested by SBT. The next day, Sandoval gave the interested party the negative answer.

In 2021, Silvio Santos celebrates record sales at SBT

One of the reasons that arouse the interest of businessmen to buy SBT is its low indebtedness. As an example, according to a report on the website Poder 360 on 11 November this year, among the five big TV networks, it is the only one that does not have debts to the INSS.

The survey for the purchase of SBT takes place at a time of celebration by the broadcaster’s board. THE on the small screen it’s good that in 2021 the channel will present in its balance sheet the highest revenue of the last 10 years.

The values ​​were boosted by the sales of multi-million sponsorship quotas in the broadcast of Libertadores, Champions League and Copa América, exclusively on open TV.