Single, MC Mirella drowns her sorrows in a night out with João Guilherme · TV News

Divorced from Dynho Alves, MC Mirella made the line move. The funkeira spent the night of Saturday (25) in João Guilherme’s apartment. The two had already gotten close during Gkay’s Farofa, but the singer dumped Leonardo’s son in a video recorded at the party and circulated on social networks.

The meeting of the two in São Paulo seems to have been hectic, as the ex-Fazenda forgot her credit card when covering the influencer. The alternative found by João Guilherme was to leave the object with a motorcycle courier so that the brunette’s belongings could be returned to her. The information comes from columnist Leo Dias, from the Metrópoles portal.

THE TV news he sought advice from Mirella and Ávila, but did not get an answer until the publication of this text.

Despite having flirted with Mirella at Farofa da Gkay, the singer spent the entire celebration with the hostess, Gessica Kayane. The influencer even took him to a secret room and asked that no other woman come near. “It’s banned,” she said at the time.

MC, on the other hand, broke up with her husband while he was confined to A Fazenda 13. Faced with controversial scenes between him and Sthefane Matos, the brunette sent her divorce documents via WhatsApp message and hasn’t talked to Alves since.

Check out the approach between MC Mirella and João Guilherme below: