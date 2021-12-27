Soccer player is found dead at sea off the coast of SP – 12/27/2021 – Daily

A soccer player was found dead on the 25th, in the sea of ​​Praia Grande (SP coast), after being missing for more than a day.

Anderson Lourenço, 23, had gone for a walk in Mongaguá, also on the coast, and disappeared. The body was found by a fisherman.

The boy, a resident of Osasco, had gone to the coast with family members and went for a walk with his brother on Friday (24), according to relatives. “Almost 3 am, he said: ‘I’m going for a walk, brother. He took off his clothes, slippers, shirt, document, house key and left”, says Anderson’s wife, Larissa Oliveira, 22.

Family members suspect that, after taking a walk, the boy decided to enter the sea and drowned. More than 30 hours after disappearing, the body was found by a fisherman and rescued by firefighters.

Before that, family members searched several beaches and posted notices on the internet, in an attempt to find the boy.

Anderson is leaving behind an 11-month-old child. “Anderson was an amazing person, I have no words to define him. He was a great father, took care of his son like no one else. I did my best to see his mother well. With his father too,” said Larissa.

According to her, her husband played in amateur soccer teams and had recently been champion in a tournament for the Impacto club. “Last Sunday he fulfilled his dream of raising a glass,” he said.

He also played for the Philadelphia Football Club, from Osasco, which posted regrets about the player’s death.