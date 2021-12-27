Solution to the Federal Revenue’s strike is ‘in Bolsonaro’s hands’, says auditor

President of Unafisco Nacional, Mauro Silva affirms that the reduction in the agency’s resources for the readjustment of federal police officers caused ‘the pressure to reach the limit’

Photo: Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil Auditors begin national strike on Monday, 27, in protest at the BRL 1.2 billion cut



The auditors of IRS begin national strike from this Monday, 27th, in protest for the cut of BRL 1.2 billion in the budget allocated to the agency, according to the planning of the 2022 budget. The decision takes place after non-compliance with the agreement by the federal government and the allocation of resources from the Revenue to fund the salary adjustment of federal police. In addition to the strike, there is a movement to hand over positions in the agency, with more than 600 requests for dismissal from auditors. The assessment, however, is that the situation can be reversed “quickly” and depends only on the president Jair Bolsonaro. “The solution is in the hands of President Bolsonaro. There is a decree in his hands there, all he needs to do is sign the decree for the budget revenues that were from the Revenue and were withdrawn to return”, says Mauro Silva, president of the National Unafisco (National Association of Tax Auditors of the Federal Revenue of Brazil).

“The auditors have had an agreement with the government since 2016 and that was not fulfilled. What will happen in the next few days is that all flow will stop, the service will probably stop as well. Without signatures, without bosses, naturally all the work of the Federal Revenue ends up paralyzed”, explains Mauro, who cites the main functions performed by the agency and which may be affected: customs control of ports and airports and inspection of federal collection. According to him, the forecast is that the stoppage of the Federal Revenue is ended only with the fulfillment of the agreement and the readjustment of the resources. “Not only because the adjustment was only proposed for the category of police officers, but this space [no Orçamento de 2022] was found cutting resources from the Federal Revenue, then we reached the limit.”

“There was already the feeling that patience had run out. Then you take the resources and the pressure reached its limit”, he pointed out. Mauro Silva affirms, however, that the situation of the auditors can be resolved this week. “I believe this can be resolved quickly, this week may resolve this. All it takes is for the decree to be forwarded, for the Budget issue to be addressed. President Bolsonaro resolves this very easily. The disposition is that the movement only ends with the solution, that what was agreed upon is fulfilled. […] We can turn the year around with this problem solved”, he concluded.