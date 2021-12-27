Sonia Abrão gets emotional when she receives a loving message from Boninho

Sonia Abrao got excited when she finally got a friendly message from Boninho. The Globo director was happy with the praise given by the presenter of A Tarde é Sua, on RedeTV!, to the traditional year-end special by Roberto Carlos. Happy, the audience leader executive made a point of sharing the criticism made by the competitor on her official profile on a social network. “I was very happy and moved by Sonia’s words,” said the BBB boss.

“I just saw your affection for Roberto Carlos and for the work of my team. As you know, we make television with very important people who support us. It was difficult to conduct this special with everything he went through. I stayed by his side all the time, it was a reunion for everyone. Kisses, a super new year for you. I was really touched to read everything you said. From the heart”, said Ana Furtado’s husband.

In her criticism of the Globo program, Sonia had said that the resumption of the specials after two years of interruption “brought that warmth into the heart like those who return home and see that everything is still in place, with the impression that life it was as it was before the world turned into a huge dark room”. During a long text, she did not spare praise for the production, and made a point of mentioning Boninho’s “impeccable direction” by name and also congratulating everyone involved in the “production, technique and scenography teams”.

Upon learning that Boni’s son responded to her criticism, Sonia Abrão once again praised Globo’s director. “Waking up now and seeing such a beautiful message was my first Christmas present. Thank you, Boninho, for the good words. I was deeply moved by the Rei’s special. I loved (and will love forever) Dudu and that made me feel even more the dimension of Roberto’s pain. And it made me admire your sensitive direction in such delicate work! God bless you”, wished the contractor of RedeTV!.