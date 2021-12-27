Sorry about the Christmas present? Check out tips for gift exchange | Economy



Shopping malls forecast 16% growth in Christmas sales

Published 12/26/2021 07:00

Christmas is certainly one of the most awaited dates for commerce in Brazil. And unlike what happens on Black Friday, where people usually make their own dreams come true, at Christmas, the biggest mission is to shop for gifts, both relatives and friends. A survey by the National Confederation of Store Managers (CNDL) and by the Credit Protection Service (SPC Brasil) indicates that sales in Natal should move BRL 68.4 billion in the economy and that 123.7 million people would go shopping. In this universe, 45% of this total would buy online. After the rush in commerce for shopping, another furor starts after: the exchange of gifts for those who were sorry. Consumers need to be careful not to lose money or get frustrated with their purchases. Knowing the steps to take after a poorly planned purchase can help you avoid problems. Thinking about that, THE DAY gathered key information to help ensure consumer rights.

The Procon Carioca, a body linked to the Municipal Secretariat of Citizenship, informs that the main problems, in relation to Christmas purchases, are related to the delivery of products that are late or have a defect, the difficulty in exercising the right of regret on purchases made. outside the establishment, the lack of clear price information and the growing number of frauds and scams, especially in purchases made over the Internet.

“In relation to food, the complaints are in relation to products that are out of date or without identification or misleading advertising, when another type of salted fish is sold as cod, for example”, informed Renata Ruback, Legal Coordinator of Procon Carioca.

If the consumer has any problem related to purchases, Procon Carioca advises them to contact the company and ask for a solution. The entity also emphasizes the importance of the customer always writing down the service protocol number and, if unable to resolve it, registering the complaint or complaint on Procon Carioca channels, which are: the consumer.gov.br website, social networks and the number 1746.

Councilwoman Vera Lins (Progressista), president of the Consumer Defense Commission of the City Council of Rio, says that a lot of attention is needed from consumers when buying packaged products, especially the expiration date, which should be in an easy location. visualization. In addition, if he is suspicious of the weight of packaged products such as walnuts, raisins, cod and Panettone, the consumer can use a scale from the market itself.

“If the difference is very large, even with an ordinary scale it is possible to verify the irregularity. For example, if the product has the same weight as stated on the package, it is a sign that there is a problem, as the weight of the package must be deducted from the total “he explained.

Consumers who want to complain or denounce a violated right can do so via e-mail [email protected], and post it on the Rio de Janeiro City Council website by clicking on “complain here” from the Consumer Defense link, or by calling 0800 285 2121.

In the event that a particular product is in perfect condition, does the dissatisfied consumer have the right to make the exchange? The Right of Repentance is one of the main allies to avoid unnecessary expenses, explains the lawyer specializing in consumer law at Rennó Penteado Sampaio Advogados, Luciano Bresciani.

The expert emphasizes that the Consumer Protection Code does not guarantee consumers the right to exchange products that do not present defects, even in the event of a numbering error. On the other hand, he warns that the unmotivated exchange of products, that is, one that results exclusively from the consumer’s regret, will become a right only if the merchant makes an offer of his products, adding the possibility of exchange as a condition in the moment of sale.

“In this case, the possibility of exchanging the product becomes a condition of the legal business itself, offered by the merchant as a means of favorably influencing consumer choice. In practice, the overwhelming majority of merchants offer the option of unmotivated exchange of products from fortunately, this right becomes a condition of the business itself and, therefore, required by the consumer, subject to pre-established conditions, such as, for example, the product has not been used, accompanied by the sales label and within the return period “, stated Bresciani.

On the so-called “right to repent”, the lawyer cites two cases as an example:

The first, when the business is carried out in a physical establishment, where the consumer has access to the product before making the purchase. In this case, the right will only exist if the merchant establishes it as a precondition for the sale of the products. In this way, the consumer is assured that he is entitled to exchange one product for another or a refund of the amount paid, after returning the product. The entire procedure will depend on the condition that was established by the merchant at the time of purchase.

The second example is when buying and selling takes place through non-contact channels such as telephone, catalog or internet, that is, when the consumer does not have prior access to the product. In this case, the customer will have the right to repent (guaranteed by law through article 49 of the Consumer Protection Code) as long as he expresses his interest in exercising this right within seven days after receiving the product. For this, the customer only needs to express themselves through the channels provided by the merchant. In this case, the consumer is also entitled to an immediate refund of the amount paid.

Deadline

In the case of online shopping, it is common for the consumer to have a delivery time when placing a particular order. With year-end purchases, for example, meeting this deadline is essential so that there are no problems.

“In case of non-compliance with the delivery period of the products, the consumer will have his choice to exercise the rights to cancel the business, with refund of the amount paid for the product, or the request for proportional reduction of the product price in the event that the delay represents a direct harm to the consumer,” said the expert.

Bresciani also points out that in some cases, the delay in delivery may give rise to moral damages to the consumer, who will also have the right to claim them from the supplier.

It is worth noting that the merchant also has the duty to provide easily accessible means so that the consumer can exercise his right without major difficulties, preferably the same means used to make the purchase. And to avoid problems or constraints, whenever the consumer is going to demand some right, he must register the contact with suppliers in some way, whether through emails, service protocols or conversations on WhatsApp.

*Intern under supervision of Marina Cardoso