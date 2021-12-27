South Africa relaxes restrictions on Covid-19

South Africa will no longer require those who have been exposed to a positive case of coronavirus to undergo quarantine or testing unless symptoms develop, according to a statement issued by the director-general of the African National Department of Health of the South, Dr. Sandile Buthelezi.

As per the statement, all contact tracking will be stopped with immediate effect, except in cluster surges or standalone configurations. The new regulations also apply to vaccinated and unvaccinated people, with rules applicable based on the severity of the illness.

Those who have been exposed to a positive case but remain asymptomatic will be asked to practice “self-observation” for five to seven days to monitor the development of symptoms.

However, improved precautions will still be needed, including wearing a mask, social distancing and avoiding closed spaces.

Those who present with “mild illness” after exposure will still have to isolate themselves for eight days and must wear a mask at all times during the self-isolation period. However, Covid-19 testing will no longer be necessary after the isolation period ends.

According to the Ministry of Health, mild illness refers to people who have symptoms and had a positive result, but who do not require hospitalization.

In the case of “severe illness”, a self-isolation period of 10 days instead of eight days will be required.

This content was originally created in English. original version