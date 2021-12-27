Soybeans: Adverse weather in South America pulls the market for grain and bran in…

The soybean market starts another week with good highs on the Chicago Stock Exchange. Oilseed futures, at around 8:10 am (Eastern time), rose from 10.50 to 11.75 points, with January being quoted at US$ 13.42 and in May – a reference for the Brazilian crop – at US$ 13.59 per bushel.

The bad weather in South America remains one of the main points of attention in the international market. The concern with the excess of rains in the Northeast of Brazil continues – there are 47 municipalities in Bahia in emergency situation – and more the severe drought that punishes the crops in the south of the country.

There are many areas in Rio Grande do Sul where corn crops are being lost and soy has not yet been planted. “But it is not just in Rio Grande do Sul that the lack of rain is being felt. The forecasts for the absence of rain for Paraná, Mato Grosso do Sul and Paraguay are being confirmed. And in Mato Grosso, along the BR 163, the picture of a lot of rain continues”, explains the team of analysts at Agrinvest Commodities.

Thus, with the concern about the adverse climate increasing, soy bran rises almost 1% this Monday morning (27) on the CBOT and is pulling the grain, as well as the other neighboring markets. Corn and wheat also go up. Still in a positive field, soy oil, with gains of almost 0.7%.

See how the market closed last week: