Spending ceiling: Artificial restrictions have already withdrawn R$37 billion from the SUS

After the 2008 crisis, traditional economists began to recognize the role of fiscal policy as an instrument of economic stabilization. The change took place in the context of low interest rates in developed countries, so that monetary policy became ineffective in ensuring the recovery of economies.

Since then, there has been a broad debate on the design of fiscal frameworks, culminating in proposals for greater flexibility in the rules so that public spending can work as an element to smooth economic cycles.

With the Covid-19 pandemic, there was an increase in public debts and escape clauses were put in place, with suspension of fiscal rules. Several countries are forecasting an increase in public spending in the “post-pandemic” to provide the State with the capacity to respond to the challenges of the recovery.

In Brazil, the New Fiscal Regime, instituted by Constitutional Amendment No. 95/2016, introduced a spending limit that corrects primary expenditure for past inflation. Contrary to the ongoing debate in the rest of the world, the ceiling is a rule that, regardless of the collection, determines expenditure reduction in relation to the size of the economy until 2026 (can be renewed for another 10 years).

To guarantee the adjustment to the ceiling, one of the instruments is the freezing of the mandatory minimum health value. The EC 95 rule provided that the floor of resources for the sector is set at the minimum value of 2017, plus inflation. Previously, the rule determined the application in healthcare of at least 15% of the Net Current Revenue – RCL for each year.

EC 95 advocates claim that the state is “broken”. The argument doesn’t even make sense. In a fiduciary system, the money-issuing state does not “acquire money”. Currency works as a unit of account that records debits and credits.

Ben Bernanke, on one occasion, claimed that the purchase of assets by the US central bank amid the policy of quantitative easing it did not make use of tax resources, only implying the “use of the computer” to credit bank accounts with the FED.

The money-issuing government spends crediting the beneficiaries’ accounts. Deficit spending implies expansion of bank reserves. Excess liquidity must be sterilized by the monetary authority, preventing the interbank market rate from falling to zero, distancing itself from the target of the basic interest rate (assuming it is positive).

The Brazilian experience of 2020 is useful for understanding the issue. To respond to the pandemic, fiscal rules were suspended and spending increased by 524 billion reais. The central government’s primary deficit was 10% of GDP. Faced with the market’s refusal to buy bonds at a certain rate, the Treasury used its cash to redeem bonds and finance emergency actions. The result was an injection of liquidity into the economy, prompting the monetary authority to sell debt to wipe out excess bank reserves.

In 2021, the resumption of the ceiling made it impossible to forecast amounts in the budget to fight the pandemic, leading to the edition of extraordinary credits. The resilience of the austerity thesis implied the suspension of emergency aid in the first quarter of this year, despite the resurgence of the pandemic.

For 2022, the need to increase spending in an election year led the government to propose limiting the payment of court orders and changing the formula for calculating the ceiling to add more than 100 billion reais to the expenses provided for in the draft budget. Did the missing money come back?

For health, the change in the formula for correction of the ceiling should add 5.3 billion reais in relation to the expenditures foreseen in the budget project. Even so, the freezing of the health application floor reduces the SUS budget by 19.5 billion in 2022.

Table 1 shows the impact of the health floor freeze, leading to a withdrawal of 37 billion from the SUS federal budget since 2018.

Amidst the Covid-19 pandemic and the sanitary chaos stimulated by the government, resulting in nearly 620,000 deaths, what else will we need to reverse the sequestration of SUS resources?