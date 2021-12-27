Spider-Man 3 becomes first film to exceed $1 billion in pandemic · TV News

Described by many experts as the movie that would “resurrect” cinema, Spider-Man: No Return Home (2021) surpassed $1 billion (BRL 5.6 billion) at the box office this Sunday (26). As a result, the hero’s third feature starring Tom Holland becomes the first to hit the mark since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The figures, which correspond to worldwide performance, place the film as the second highest-grossing film in Sony Pictures history — the studio shares the hero’s rights with Marvel. First on the list is Spider-Man: Away From Home ($1.13 billion), which could be surpassed in the coming weeks.

The brand also ranks Sem Volta para Casa as the film that earned the most in 2021, and one of the few to surpass US$ 1 billion without having opened in China. In recent years, the Asian country has become a key part of Hollywood studios to leverage blockbuster revenues.

The film’s box office becomes even more surprising if you take into account the short period in which the film is in theaters. Spider-Man: No Back Home premiered worldwide on December 16th. In other words, it’s only been running for 10 days.

With US$ 37 million (R$ 210 million) at the box office so far, Brazil is among the 10 countries that most helped the film to reach historic numbers during the pandemic. The list also includes the United Kingdom (US$68.9 million), Mexico (US$52.8 million), South Korea (US$41.1 million), France (US$35.8 million), Australia (US$ $31.4 million), India ($29.7 million), Russia ($28.5 million), Italy ($21.2 million) and Germany ($20 million).

Watch the second trailer for Spider-Man – No Return Home below: