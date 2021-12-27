Spider-Man hits $1 billion at the box office

posted on 12/26/2021 3:59 PM



(credit: Marvel Studios/Disclosure)

One of the most anticipated debuts of the year turned into a giant box office revenue. Spider-Man: no homecoming became the first film to reach the $1 billion mark in theaters worldwide during the pandemic, according to the international portal Deadline.

The film also hit two other marks. It became the second Marvel feature to reach $1 billion faster, tied with Avengers: Endless War and right behind Avengers: Endgame. The feature also became the third-highest grossing of the North American Christmas.

It was already expected that Spider-Man would be the main debut of the year. The film was much anticipated after rumors that it would bridge the entire webhead history in theaters, from 2002 to 2021, and confirmations that former villains of the stubborn would return to live in their roles. The production broke pre-sales and box office records in Brazil as well.

Spider-Man: no homecoming is the third superhero film in the Marvel Cinematographic Universe (MCU). In the feature Peter Parker must deal with the fact that the whole world now knows his secret identity and with an event that opens a door for villains like Doctor Octopus, Green Goblin, Electro, Lizard and Sandman, coming from other dimensions and realities.