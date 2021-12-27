Stay on top of this Monday’s Top 5 Market News By Investing.com



By Daniel Shvartsman and Leandro Manzoni

Investing.com – The last week of the trading year started on an unsurprisingly calm note. While investors expect a Christmas rally to close a record year in major indices, there are still challenges with advancing Covid-19 under the omicron strain, as weekend holiday flight cancellations make clear.

News from China of new restrictions on the country’s IPO listing in the US marks another reminder of the challenges the economic giant has presented investors this year, and oil starts the week off on the wrong foot.

In Brazil, the outlook for share offerings for 2022 is slowing compared to this year and the performance of bank shares are signs of weak economic activity for 2022.

Here’s what you need to know about the financial markets on Monday, December 27th.

1. Moderate damage from Ômicron; Christmas rally or slow week?

Although much of last week’s recovery and the result in all-time highs were based on reports that the Omicron variant of Covid-19 is proving milder than previous variants, or at least poses less risk of hospitalization. , the holiday weekend was a reminder of the chaos the virus can still wreak on the economy.

Airlines canceled nearly 1,000 flights on Christmas Day in the US due to staff shortages and, in Southwest’s (NYSE:) (SA:) statement, weather problems. US airlines are trading lower in pre-market trading. As case counts continue to reach new heights in places ranging from New York to Australia, cancellations are a reminder that even if cases are less severe, as we all hope, the necessary quarantine or case recovery Lightweight can still hurt an already strained economy.

US futures are pointing slightly up; futures are trading up 0.28% at 9:21 am, while futures are up 0.12% and futures are up 0.28%. The last week of the year is usually a slower trading week due to the fact that it falls between winter break, and there isn’t much economic news this week.

European markets are slightly higher in midday trading, while Asian markets closed slightly lower. The path of least resistance for markets this year has been higher, and early indications for Monday are that we may be heading in that direction today. The question, after the S&P closed at highs last week, is whether there’s still plenty of room to go in 2021?

2. China sets new overseas listing guidelines

China has released new guidelines for companies to list shares abroad. The guidelines will likely make it more difficult for Chinese companies to list variable interest entities — VIE’s — abroad, but they provide a legal framework that will allow them to do so.

It remains to be seen whether, in the context of a long year for Chinese actions and various regulatory crackdowns in sectors ranging from education to gaming, casinos and technology, the new guidelines will come as a welcome relief for providing certainty, or if they will be seen as overly severe. Initial valuations are bearish – alibaba (NYSE:) (SA:), JD.com (NASDAQ:) (SA:), Baidu (NASDAQ:) (SA:) and Didi Global Inc ADR (NYSE:) are among the Chinese companies whose US listings are being traded with a drop of more than 1% in the pre-market.

3. Challenges for share offerings in Brazil in 2022

The initial public offering (IPO) and subsequent offering of shares (follow-on) will slow down next year, after a record volume of R$154 billion in 2021 between offers on B3 (SA:) and the United States. The information is from Valor Econômico newspaper.

Lower economic activity, expectations of high volatility due to the presidential elections and the rise in prices will make investors more cautious and will influence the lower number of company listings.

Experts consulted by the newspaper project 20 IPOs and between 20 to 30 follow us in 2022, after 45 IPOs and 25 subsequent offerings this year (disregarding the listing operations of Brazilian companies in the United States).

4. Oil starts the week on a low

Crude Oil started the week down above 1% in New York. Oil began the week with a drop of 1.36% to US$72.78, while oil had a slight retreat of 0.09% to US$75.72.

Crude Oil rose 4% yesterday on general optimism about the omicron variant and global economic recovery, so it remains to be seen whether this is just generic volatility or a reaction to flight cancellations and slow consumer travel during the normally busy holiday season .

5. Performance of bank shares is a sign of weak GDP in 2022

The accumulated annual decline of 22% in B3 is a sign of lower economic activity in 2022, according to specialists consulted by the newspaper O Estado de S.Paulo, corroborating unexciting market estimates for next year’s GDP.

Despite banks’ profits reaching the levels of 2019 in 2021, the year before the pandemic, the sector’s shares have not returned to the highs seen two years ago, as happened between the end of 2020 and the first half of that year.

The prospect of the Selic rate reaching double digits, despite increasing the bank spread (the difference between the value of funds raised and those lent), will reduce the inflow of capital on the stock exchange, reduce the demand for credit (driver for the sector’s revenues ) due to the expectation of lower economic activity and an increase in the provision against default.