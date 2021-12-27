Steam’s Best New Year’s Offers

Winter offers (USA) bring FIFA 22, F1 2021, Deathloop and many other games

THE steam has its year-end promotion on the air, there are hundreds of games with prices well below those practiced in the rest of the year, a game that recently hit the market as FIFA 22, deathloop and F1 2021 are at very generous discounts, in addition to several catalog titles that offer a value well below that practiced as The Witcher III.

The promotion will run until January 5th and you can purchase directly from the official website of steam or through the store app, remembering that all games on Steam can be refunded to your account if you use a maximum of 2 hours within 14 days, which allows you to have the chance to play the game and decide if you really want to stay with him.

Check out some of the main offers of the year-end promotion from steam.

Game Promotion Value FIFA 22 BRL 99.60 Red Dead Redemption 2 BRL 119.50 Dark Souls III BRL 39.97 The Witcher III Wild Hunt BRL 15.99 Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice BRL 99.95 the Sims 4 BRL 19.08 Sea of ​​Thieves BRL 44.99 F1 2021 BRL 99.60 Fall Guys BRL 18.99 Rainbow Six Siege BRL 23.99 DayZ BRL 59.99 Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition BRL 100.00 No Man’s Sky BRL 64.99 Death Stranding BRL 71.70 Left 4 Dead 2 R$4.13 New World BRL 56.61 Forza Horizon 5 BRL 224.10 cyberpunk 2077 BRL 99.95 It Takes Two BRL 99.50 Project Zomboid BRL 16.73 Battlefield 2042 BRL 164.34 Half-Life: Alyx BRL 54.99 Valheim BRL 28.49 Marvel’s Guardians of The Galaxy BRL 194.93 Back 4 Blood BRL 167.99 deathloop BRL 124.97 Hades BRL 30.86 Dark Souls Remastered BRL 64.95 Hollow Knight BRL 13.99

Source: Steam