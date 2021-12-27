Steam’s Best New Year’s Offers

Winter offers (USA) bring FIFA 22, F1 2021, Deathloop and many other games

THE steam has its year-end promotion on the air, there are hundreds of games with prices well below those practiced in the rest of the year, a game that recently hit the market as FIFA 22, deathloop and F1 2021 are at very generous discounts, in addition to several catalog titles that offer a value well below that practiced as The Witcher III.

The promotion will run until January 5th and you can purchase directly from the official website of steam or through the store app, remembering that all games on Steam can be refunded to your account if you use a maximum of 2 hours within 14 days, which allows you to have the chance to play the game and decide if you really want to stay with him.

Check out some of the main offers of the year-end promotion from steam.

GamePromotion Value
FIFA 22BRL 99.60
Red Dead Redemption 2BRL 119.50
Dark Souls IIIBRL 39.97
The Witcher III Wild HuntBRL 15.99
Sekiro: Shadows Die TwiceBRL 99.95
the Sims 4BRL 19.08
Sea of ​​ThievesBRL 44.99
F1 2021BRL 99.60
Fall GuysBRL 18.99
Rainbow Six SiegeBRL 23.99
DayZBRL 59.99
Horizon Zero Dawn Complete EditionBRL 100.00
No Man’s SkyBRL 64.99
Death StrandingBRL 71.70
Left 4 Dead 2R$4.13
New WorldBRL 56.61
Forza Horizon 5BRL 224.10
cyberpunk 2077BRL 99.95
It Takes TwoBRL 99.50
Project ZomboidBRL 16.73
Battlefield 2042BRL 164.34
Half-Life: AlyxBRL 54.99
ValheimBRL 28.49
Marvel’s Guardians of The GalaxyBRL 194.93
Back 4 BloodBRL 167.99
deathloopBRL 124.97
HadesBRL 30.86
Dark Souls RemasteredBRL 64.95
Hollow KnightBRL 13.99

Source: Steam

